School Assembly News Today, November 13, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Thought of the Day – November 13, 2026

“Progress begins when curiosity turns into action.”

Meaning: Asking questions is an important part of learning, but students must also act on what they discover. Reading, experimenting and practising new skills can help turn curiosity into knowledge and achievement.

Word of the Day – November 13, 2026

Word: Lucid

Part of speech: Adjective

Meaning: Expressed clearly and in a way that is easy to understand.

Example sentence: The teacher gave a lucid explanation of the scientific experiment, helping every student understand the concept.

Synonyms: Clear, understandable, coherent, intelligible.

Antonyms: Confusing, unclear, obscure, complicated.