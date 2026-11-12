School Assembly News Today, November 13, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 13, 2026: Several developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Friday's morning school assembly. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is planning additional measures to improve examination security, Telangana has announced changes to its school education structure, and Tamil Nadu is expanding climate education for teachers. Internationally, a new report has raised concerns about global warming, while Indonesia's Vice-President has resigned amid questions over his academic credentials. In sports, Indian shooter Niraj Kumar secured a World Championships bronze medal and an Olympic quota place. Here are the top headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
NTA plans new observers to strengthen examination security: The National Testing Agency is preparing a permanent pool of independent examination observers, including retired armed forces personnel, government officers and teachers. The initiative follows concerns over question paper leaks and examination irregularities.
Telangana to introduce revised 10+2 education system: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prepare for the introduction of a revised school education structure from the next academic year. The proposed system will reorganise schooling up to Class 12.
Tamil Nadu trains 2,000 government teachers in climate education: The state has trained teachers from 22 districts under a climate literacy programme. It aims to train 4,000 teachers by December, with modules covering water conservation, biodiversity, waste management and sustainable lifestyles.
Delhi to launch mental well-being policy for students on November 19: The Delhi government is preparing a policy covering school and college students and young people up to 25 years of age. The initiative aims to improve emotional well-being and encourage students to seek support when needed.
Andhra Pradesh launches free AI and quantum technology learning courses: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has introduced the Vidya Vahini digital learning platform. The portal initially offers courses in artificial intelligence and quantum technology, with free registration for learners.
Defence Minister calls for stronger cyber and space warfare capabilities: Rajnath Singh has asked the Indian Air Force to prioritise advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, electronic warfare, cyber defence and space-based capabilities, during an Air Force Commanders' Conference.
Indonesia's Vice-President resigns amid eligibility controversy: Gibran Rakabuming Raka submitted his resignation after court rulings raised questions about whether his educational qualifications met the requirements for holding office.
New climate report warns global warming efforts have stalled: A Climate Action Tracker report released during COP31 in Turkey says global climate action has made little overall progress in the past five years. The report calls for stronger emissions-reduction targets.
Road accident in Nepal kills 10 people: At least 10 people were killed and five injured after a passenger van fell off a mountain road near Bhimphedi, southwest of Kathmandu. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
Israeli strike at Gaza hospital leaves six dead: Gaza's civil defence authorities reported six deaths and more than 20 injuries following an Israeli strike at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. The Israeli military confirmed the strike and said it had targeted Hamas operatives.
Iran raises environmental concerns at UN climate summit: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the United States and Israel of causing environmental damage during military strikes. He raised the issue while addressing the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey.
Indian shooter Niraj Kumar wins World Championships bronze: Niraj Kumar secured bronze in the men's 50-metre rifle three positions event at the ISSF World Championships in Doha. His performance also earned India a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Tamil Nadu student wins national archery gold: Thirteen-year-old S Sangamithra won the Indian Round Girls' Under-21 individual gold medal at the Junior National Archery Championship in Jaipur. She became the first archer from Tamil Nadu to achieve the feat.
New Zealand announce Test squad for India series: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway have been included in New Zealand's squad for the two-match Test series against India, beginning November 19. Their participation remains subject to fitness.
Indian wrestlers prepare for Commonwealth Championships: Manisha Bhanwala, Sujeet Kalkal and Aman Sehrawat are expected to compete at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in South Africa from December 4 to 6.
World chess body plans two-year international tournament calendar: FIDE president Timur Turlov has outlined plans for a longer-term competition schedule. He also expressed confidence that India would continue hosting major international chess events.
“Progress begins when curiosity turns into action.”
Meaning: Asking questions is an important part of learning, but students must also act on what they discover. Reading, experimenting and practising new skills can help turn curiosity into knowledge and achievement.
Word: Lucid
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Expressed clearly and in a way that is easy to understand.
Example sentence: The teacher gave a lucid explanation of the scientific experiment, helping every student understand the concept.
Synonyms: Clear, understandable, coherent, intelligible.
Antonyms: Confusing, unclear, obscure, complicated.
1. What is the full form of NTA, which conducts several national entrance examinations in India?
Answer: National Testing Agency.
2. Which country is hosting the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2026?
Answer: Turkey (Türkiye).
3. Which city will host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games?
Answer: Los Angeles, United States.
4. Who is known as the Father of India's Green Revolution?
Answer: Dr M S Swaminathan.
5. Which layer of Earth's atmosphere contains most of the ozone that protects us from harmful ultraviolet radiation?
Answer: Stratosphere.