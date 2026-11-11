School Assembly News Today, November 12, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Thought of the Day – November 12, 2026

“Every difficult question is an opportunity to discover something new.”

Meaning: Students often encounter challenging questions in classrooms and examinations. Instead of becoming discouraged, they should view such difficulties as opportunities to improve their understanding. Curiosity, practice and a willingness to learn can turn challenges into valuable lessons.

Word of the Day – November 12, 2026

Word: Equanimity

Part of speech: Noun

Meaning: The ability to remain calm and composed, particularly during difficult or stressful situations.

Example sentence: The student maintained her equanimity during the examination, even when she encountered several difficult questions.

Synonyms: Composure, calmness, self-control, serenity.

Antonyms: Anxiety, agitation, nervousness, distress.