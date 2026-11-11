School Assembly News Today, November 12, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 12, 2026: Several developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Thursday's morning school assembly. A passenger train derailed in Assam, Delhi continued to experience poor air quality, and weather officials forecast another low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Internationally, world leaders discussed climate action at COP31 in Turkey, while Spain witnessed its first general strike in 14 years. In sports, Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu won a bronze medal at the Youth Olympic Games, and Chennai was selected to host a major Asian athletics event in 2029. Here are the top headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions.
Kolkata-Sairang Express derails in Assam; passengers safe: A locomotive and several coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at Digaru railway station near Guwahati on November 11. Northeast Frontier Railway officials said no injuries were reported, and arrangements were made to transport passengers by another train.
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category: Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303 as pollution continued to affect the national capital following Deepavali. Concerns remain over deteriorating air quality and its impact on public health.
New low-pressure system likely over Bay of Bengal on November 13: Weather officials have indicated the possible formation of a third low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Its impact on Tamil Nadu remains uncertain, with further updates expected from the weather department.
Andhra Pradesh child rights panel seeks changes to official forms: The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for making the father's name non-mandatory in official forms. The proposal seeks to address difficulties faced by children from different family circumstances.
Prehistoric habitation sites discovered in Tamil Nadu: Archaeological findings at Puthur Hills in Virudhunagar district have revealed evidence of prehistoric human habitation, adding to research on the region's early settlements.
Visakhapatnam prepares to host CII Partnership Summit: The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing for the 31st CII Partnership Summit on November 12 and 13. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the event is expected to attract investment proposals worth nearly Rs 11 lakh crore.
World leaders begin formal climate discussions at COP31: Delegates at the United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, began formal discussions on November 11. The talks focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, climate finance and support for countries affected by climate change.
Spain witnesses first general strike in 14 years: Workers and trade unions participated in a nationwide general strike, bringing economic and political concerns into focus. The strike marked the country's first such nationwide action in 14 years.
UK appeals court delivers significant ruling on Trinidad and Tobago law: A senior British appeals court ruled that consensual sexual activity between adults of the same sex should not be treated as a criminal offence in Trinidad and Tobago.
Australia moves towards establishing an AI safety regulator: Australia announced plans to introduce an artificial intelligence safety regulator following concerns over cybersecurity and the protection of government digital systems.
Republicans block impeachment effort against US Defence Secretary: Republicans aligned with President Donald Trump defeated an attempt to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the administration's handling of the conflict involving Iran.
Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh involved in major IPL trade: Hardik Pandya has been traded from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while fast bowler Arshdeep Singh will move to Mumbai Indians. The exchange is being described as one of the biggest player trades in IPL history.
Dhinidhi Desinghu wins Youth Olympics swimming bronze: Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu secured a bronze medal in the women's 100-metre freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games in Senegal. The 16-year-old also broke the national record in the event.
Chennai set to host 2029 Asian Athletics Championships: The Asian Athletics Association has confirmed Chennai as the proposed host city for the 2029 Asian Athletics Championships, subject to government guarantees. Chennai would become the fourth Indian city to host the event.
Manu Bhaker misses medal at ISSF World Championships: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker put up a determined performance at the ISSF World Championships but missed out on a medal and an Olympic quota place.
Chess player R Vaishali prepares for World Championship challenge: Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali discussed the importance of preparation and mental focus ahead of the World Championship, highlighting the demands of competing at the highest level.
“Every difficult question is an opportunity to discover something new.”
Meaning: Students often encounter challenging questions in classrooms and examinations. Instead of becoming discouraged, they should view such difficulties as opportunities to improve their understanding. Curiosity, practice and a willingness to learn can turn challenges into valuable lessons.
Word: Equanimity
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: The ability to remain calm and composed, particularly during difficult or stressful situations.
Example sentence: The student maintained her equanimity during the examination, even when she encountered several difficult questions.
Synonyms: Composure, calmness, self-control, serenity.
Antonyms: Anxiety, agitation, nervousness, distress.
1. Which Indian city is set to host the Asian Athletics Championships in 2029?
Answer: Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
2. Where is the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) located?
Answer: Geneva, Switzerland.
3. Which gas do plants primarily absorb from the atmosphere during photosynthesis?
Answer: Carbon dioxide.
4. What was the name of India's first satellite, launched in 1975?
Answer: Aryabhata.
5. Which article of the Indian Constitution directs the State to provide free legal aid?
Answer: Article 39A.