School Assembly News Today, November 11, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 11, 2026: Several developments in India and across the world have made headlines ahead of Wednesday's morning school assembly. The Supreme Court has sought measures to tackle digital arrest scams, India has called for equitable climate action at COP31, and the Centre has reiterated its support for diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In sports, rain forced the abandonment of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. Here are the major headlines, followed by the Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and five general knowledge questions with answers.
Supreme Court seeks action from WhatsApp to prevent digital arrest scams: The Supreme Court has directed WhatsApp and other online intermediaries to explain the measures they propose to prevent digital arrest fraud and related cybercrimes. The court will hear the matter again on November 23.
India calls for equitable climate action at COP31: At the United Nations climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, India emphasised that developed countries must fulfil their financial commitments to help developing nations tackle climate change.
Ladakh announces Hill Council elections for December 4: The administration announced elections to the Hill Councils amid protests in Kargil and Sankoo. Local leaders have opposed holding the polls during winter, citing concerns about voter participation.
IndiGo extends suspension of flights to Saudi Arabia: The airline announced that flights to Jeddah and Madinah would remain suspended until November 21, while services to Riyadh and Dammam would remain suspended until November 30 because of security concerns.
India calls for safe passage through Strait of Hormuz: The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the need to protect civilian vessels and seafarers amid attacks on commercial shipping in West Asia.
IRCTC clarifies online ticket booking portal was operational: The railway ticketing platform denied reports of a shutdown on November 10. It said heavy traffic had caused delays for some users attempting to access the website.
Russia, Ukraine and US begin talks in UAE: Representatives of Russia, Ukraine and the United States began discussions in the United Arab Emirates aimed at exploring a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
COP31 climate negotiations continue in Turkey: Delegates at the UN climate summit are discussing greenhouse gas emissions, climate finance and measures to help vulnerable countries cope with extreme weather. The conference is scheduled to continue until November 20.
Indonesia's Vice-President offers resignation amid eligibility dispute: Indonesia's Vice-President offered to resign following questions about whether his academic qualifications met the country's election requirements.
US President says FBI is examining allegations involving Nvidia chief: President Donald Trump said the FBI was investigating allegations concerning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese intelligence connection. The allegations have raised concerns about technology security.
West Asia security concerns disrupt international aviation: Continued security risks in the region have led airlines to extend flight suspensions to several Saudi Arabian destinations, affecting international travel.
India-New Zealand third ODI abandoned due to rain: The third One Day International between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was called off without a ball being bowled. India retain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Shreyas Iyer to lead India in remaining New Zealand ODIs: Shreyas Iyer will captain the Indian side in the final two matches after Shubman Gill leaves the ODI squad to prepare for the Test series.
India prepare to test new players in final two ODIs: Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are among the players expected to receive opportunities as India assess their squad ahead of future international competitions.
“The secret of getting things done is to act!” — Dante Alighieri
Meaning: Planning and setting goals are important, but progress begins when we take action. Students should develop the habit of completing their tasks on time rather than postponing them. Even small actions can lead to meaningful achievements.
Word: Scrupulous
Part of speech: Adjective
Meaning: Extremely careful, thorough and attentive to doing things correctly and honestly.
Example sentence: The scrupulous student checked every calculation before submitting her mathematics examination paper.
Synonyms: Meticulous, conscientious, thorough, careful.
Antonyms: Careless, negligent, reckless, inattentive.
1. Which article of the Indian Constitution deals with the protection of life and personal liberty?
Answer: Article 21.
2. What does COP stand for in international climate negotiations?
Answer: Conference of the Parties.
3. Which strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman?
Answer: Strait of Hormuz.
4. Who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution?
Answer: Dr B R Ambedkar.
5. Which Indian city is home to the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)?
Answer: Bengaluru, Karnataka.