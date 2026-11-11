School Assembly News Today, November 11, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

Thought of the Day – November 11, 2026

“The secret of getting things done is to act!” — Dante Alighieri

Meaning: Planning and setting goals are important, but progress begins when we take action. Students should develop the habit of completing their tasks on time rather than postponing them. Even small actions can lead to meaningful achievements.

Word of the Day – November 11, 2026

Word: Scrupulous

Part of speech: Adjective

Meaning: Extremely careful, thorough and attentive to doing things correctly and honestly.

Example sentence: The scrupulous student checked every calculation before submitting her mathematics examination paper.

Synonyms: Meticulous, conscientious, thorough, careful.

Antonyms: Careless, negligent, reckless, inattentive.