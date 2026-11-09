School Assembly News Today, November 10, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

School Assembly News Today, November 10, 2026: As students prepare for the morning assembly, here are the key national, international and sports developments to know on November 10. The daily assembly package also brings a Thought of the Day, Word of the Day and important events from Indian history.
1. AFT grants pension to former Short Service Commission officer, 15 years after retirement: The Bench ordered that the female officer be granted a pension and all other retirement benefits payable to an officer who has completed 20 years of pensionable service.
2. Manipur CM Khemchand says Bruce Lee film inspired him to take up taekwondo: In the early 1980s, Khemchand Singh emerged as a key figure in popularising taekwondo in India and played an important role in the formation of the Taekwondo Federation of India.
3. Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon likely to contest 2027 polls from Ludhiana (North): Ludhiana (North) is being considered a "safe seat" for Dhillon based on its past voting pattern, with the saffron party having secured a lead in this Assembly segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
1. Germany set to get its First female president as governing parties unite around ex-minister: After it won official backing Monday from leaders of Merz's Christian Democratic Union and the center-left Social Democrats, she looks all but assured of election.
2. 2026 to be one of four warmest years on record: WMO report: The key reason behind the rising global temperatures is that the Earth’s energy imbalance is rising, and the earth system is accumulating heat at an accelerating rate.
3. World entering 'age of climate extremes': UN chief: Guterres called on world leaders to "get serious" by cutting emissions, accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, and providing finance and protection for vulnerable countries.
1. 3rd ODI: Rohit in focus as India eye series-clinching win over New Zealand: The 39-year-old former skipper will have to do better than his contributions of 0 and 23 in the first two games of the series.
2. Norris wins rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix race as Mercedes clinch teams' title and double: The 26-year-old outgoing 2025 world champion came home 14.6 seconds clear of Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to record his 14th career victory and the 50th podium.
“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out.” — Robert Collier
Meaning: Great achievements are built through small, consistent efforts over time. Students should develop good study habits, stay disciplined and keep learning every day. Even small steps taken regularly can lead to significant progress.
Word: Diligence
Part of speech: Noun
Meaning: Careful and persistent effort or hard work towards achieving a goal.
Example sentence: Her diligence in preparing for the examination helped her achieve excellent results.
Synonyms: Dedication, perseverance, commitment, attentiveness.
Antonyms: Negligence, carelessness, laziness, indifference.
Answer: World Science Day for Peace and Development.
Answer: Surendranath Banerjee.
Answer: Ampere.
Answer: Jupiter.
Answer: Kalpana Chawla.