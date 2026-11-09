School Assembly News Today, November 10, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word of the Day & 5 GK Questions

National News Headlines Today, November 10

1. AFT grants pension to former Short Service Commission officer, 15 years after retirement: The Bench ordered that the female officer be granted a pension and all other retirement benefits payable to an officer who has completed 20 years of pensionable service.

2. Manipur CM Khemchand says Bruce Lee film inspired him to take up taekwondo: In the early 1980s, Khemchand Singh emerged as a key figure in popularising taekwondo in India and played an important role in the formation of the Taekwondo Federation of India.

3. Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon likely to contest 2027 polls from Ludhiana (North): Ludhiana (North) is being considered a "safe seat" for Dhillon based on its past voting pattern, with the saffron party having secured a lead in this Assembly segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.