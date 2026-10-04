School Assembly News October 5, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

National News Headlines for School Assembly 5 October 2026

1. Education Ministry to set up five Centres of Excellence in classical languages

The Union Education Ministry plans to establish five Centres of Excellence for classical Indian languages across the country. The initiative is aimed at promoting research, preservation and wider understanding of India's classical linguistic heritage.

2. India and Canada begin fifth round of trade pact talks

India and Canada have begun the fifth round of negotiations for a proposed trade agreement, with both sides targeting the conclusion of talks by the end of the year. The discussions are aimed at expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

3. Jaishankar meets US Pacific Commander in Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi. The discussions focused on defence, maritime security and developments in the wider Indo-Pacific region.

4. India to receive around 70,000 skilled workers from Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has told a parliamentary panel that Russia is expected to take around 70,000 Indian skilled workers this year. The development comes amid growing economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

5. India summons Pakistan envoy over Ferozepur infiltration incident

India has summoned Pakistan's diplomatic representative following an alleged infiltration attempt near Ferozepur. The development comes amid continued security concerns along the India-Pakistan border.

6. Apple removes Bitchat app from Indian App Store

Apple has removed the Bitchat messaging application from its Indian App Store following a request from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The app was developed by Jack Dorsey and uses Bluetooth-based communication features.