School Assembly News October 5, 2026: Top Headlines, Thought, Word & History

School Assembly News October 5: The new school week begins with several important developments from India and across the world. From India's education and diplomatic initiatives to developments in Ukraine, Ethiopia and Brazil, students can catch up on the day's major stories through this quick morning news roundup. The Asian Games also ended on a strong note for India, with the country finishing fourth in the medal table.
1. Education Ministry to set up five Centres of Excellence in classical languages
The Union Education Ministry plans to establish five Centres of Excellence for classical Indian languages across the country. The initiative is aimed at promoting research, preservation and wider understanding of India's classical linguistic heritage.
2. India and Canada begin fifth round of trade pact talks
India and Canada have begun the fifth round of negotiations for a proposed trade agreement, with both sides targeting the conclusion of talks by the end of the year. The discussions are aimed at expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.
3. Jaishankar meets US Pacific Commander in Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in New Delhi. The discussions focused on defence, maritime security and developments in the wider Indo-Pacific region.
4. India to receive around 70,000 skilled workers from Russia
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has told a parliamentary panel that Russia is expected to take around 70,000 Indian skilled workers this year. The development comes amid growing economic and people-to-people ties between the two countries.
5. India summons Pakistan envoy over Ferozepur infiltration incident
India has summoned Pakistan's diplomatic representative following an alleged infiltration attempt near Ferozepur. The development comes amid continued security concerns along the India-Pakistan border.
6. Apple removes Bitchat app from Indian App Store
Apple has removed the Bitchat messaging application from its Indian App Store following a request from India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The app was developed by Jack Dorsey and uses Bluetooth-based communication features.
1. German Chancellor Merz visits Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on October 4 in a show of support for Ukraine as Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian cities. The conflict continues to involve missile and drone strikes by both sides.
2. Ethiopia's Tigray crisis draws international concern
The United States has urged restraint as tensions rise in Ethiopia's Tigray region. The renewed crisis has raised concerns about the possibility of further instability and humanitarian consequences.
3. Brazil prepares for a closely contested presidential election
Brazil is preparing for a highly polarised presidential race, with voters set to choose between President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro among the leading contenders. The election is being closely watched because of its implications for Brazil's domestic and foreign policies.
4. Bosnia votes amid political and ethnic tensions
Voters in Bosnia and Herzegovina are participating in an election being closely watched amid political divisions and ethnic tensions. The outcome could influence the country's political direction and relations within the region.
5. Investigation continues into FlyDubai cockpit incident
Investigators are examining the incident involving a FlyDubai flight bound for Tel Aviv after a co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft. The plane was carrying 182 people, and other crew members intervened to help stabilise the aircraft.
1. India finishes Asian Games with 85 medals
India finished the 2026 Asian Games with 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze — and ended the competition in fourth place. India won five gold medals on the penultimate day, including titles in men's hockey, men's cricket, women's archery, golf and wrestling.
2. Aman Sehrawat wins Asian Games wrestling gold
Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat won gold in the men's wrestling competition at the Asian Games. His victory was among India's five gold medals on the final major day of competition.
3. India suffers 0-4 defeat against Brazil in historic football friendly
India lost 0-4 to five-time world champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. India showed attacking intent early in the match, but Brazil eventually took control and secured a comfortable victory.
Curiosity
Meaning: A strong desire to learn, discover or understand something.
Example: Curiosity encourages students to ask questions and explore new ideas.
“The future depends on what you do today.” — Mahatma Gandhi
Message for students: Every small effort made today contributes to the person you become tomorrow. Consistency in learning, discipline and good habits can shape a successful future.
1. Rani Durgavati was born — 1524
Rani Durgavati, the celebrated queen of Gondwana, was born on October 5, 1524. She is remembered for her leadership, administrative abilities and resistance against Mughal expansion. Her 502nd birth anniversary falls on October 5, 2026.
2. Kolkata cyclone — 1864
On October 5, 1864, a devastating cyclone struck Calcutta, now Kolkata, causing enormous destruction and loss of life. Historical accounts record the disaster as one of the major natural calamities of 19th-century India.
3. Lord Cornwallis died — 1805
Lord Cornwallis, the second Governor-General of British India, died at Ghazipur on October 5, 1805. He is also remembered for administrative and judicial reforms introduced during his tenure in British India.
4. World Teachers' Day
October 5 is observed as World Teachers' Day, recognising the contribution of teachers and highlighting the importance of quality education and the teaching profession. UNESCO is hosting the 2026 World Teachers' Day celebrations at its headquarters in Paris.