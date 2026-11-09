National Legal Services Day 2026: Why November 9 matters, who can get free legal aid and what students should know

What should school and college students know?

National Legal Services Day is particularly relevant to students because legal awareness is an important part of understanding their rights and responsibilities.

Children are entitled to free legal aid: Every child below the age of 18 qualifies for free legal assistance under the Act, irrespective of financial background. Parents or legal guardians can apply on their behalf.

College students may also qualify: Students aged 18 or above do not automatically qualify simply because they are studying. However, they may be eligible under other categories, including income criteria, disability, Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe status, or as women.

Legal assistance is available for different disputes: Students facing legal problems involving discrimination, harassment, exploitation or other rights-related issues can approach a legal services institution for guidance. The appropriate legal remedy will depend on the facts of each case.

Legal literacy matters: Understanding constitutional rights, available grievance mechanisms and the responsibilities of citizens can help students make informed decisions and seek assistance when necessary.

Schools and colleges can also mark the occasion through legal literacy sessions, awareness programmes, discussions on fundamental rights and interactions with legal professionals.