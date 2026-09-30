Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Speech and Essay for Students: Simple Words, Big Lessons

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. In 2026, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on Friday, October 2.
Gandhi is remembered for his commitment to truth, non-violence, simplicity and peaceful resistance. His philosophy of Satyagraha played an important role in India's freedom movement and later influenced civil rights movements around the world.
For students, Gandhi Jayanti is not just an occasion to remember a historical figure. It is also an opportunity to think about how values such as honesty, kindness, discipline and respect can be practised in everyday life.
Here are short and student-friendly Gandhi Jayanti speech and essay samples that can be used for school assemblies, competitions and classroom activities.
Mahatma Gandhi and His Message of Peace
Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to remember Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most important leaders of India's freedom movement. He was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.
Gandhiji believed strongly in truth and non-violence. Through Satyagraha and peaceful resistance, he encouraged people to stand against injustice without using violence. His ideas became an important part of India's struggle for independence.
Gandhi also believed that change should begin with individuals. He encouraged people to live simply, respect others and serve society. His ideas about cleanliness, self-reliance and equality continue to have relevance today.
For students, his life offers several valuable lessons. Being honest, helping others, respecting different opinions and taking responsibility for our actions are simple ways of following his values.
Gandhi Jayanti is therefore more than a day of remembrance. It is a chance for young people to reflect on the kind of society they want to build. By choosing truth over dishonesty, kindness over hatred and peace over conflict, students can keep Gandhiji's message alive in their everyday lives.
Gandhi's life reminds us that even small acts of courage, honesty and kindness can make a difference.
Good morning respected Principal, teachers and my dear friends.
Today, we have gathered to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.
Mahatma Gandhi taught the world that truth and non-violence can be powerful tools for change. He believed that we should stand for what is right without hatred or violence.
Gandhiji also believed in simple living, self-discipline, cleanliness and service to others. His ideas continue to inspire people across the world. October 2 is also observed internationally as the International Day of Non-Violence.
As students, we can follow his teachings in simple ways. We can speak the truth, respect others, avoid violence, keep our surroundings clean and help people who need support.
Gandhi Jayanti reminds us that great change can begin with small actions. Let us try to become better individuals by practising kindness, honesty and responsibility every day.
Thank you and Happy Gandhi Jayanti to everyone!