Gandhi Jayanti 2026 Speech and Essay for Students: Simple Words, Big Lessons

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. In 2026, Gandhi Jayanti will be observed on Friday, October 2.

Gandhi is remembered for his commitment to truth, non-violence, simplicity and peaceful resistance. His philosophy of Satyagraha played an important role in India's freedom movement and later influenced civil rights movements around the world.

For students, Gandhi Jayanti is not just an occasion to remember a historical figure. It is also an opportunity to think about how values such as honesty, kindness, discipline and respect can be practised in everyday life.

Here are short and student-friendly Gandhi Jayanti speech and essay samples that can be used for school assemblies, competitions and classroom activities.