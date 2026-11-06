Dhanteras 2026: Who was Lord Dhanvantari? Exploring careers in Ayurveda and Medical research

Dhanteras, observed on Friday, November 6, 2026, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. While the occasion is widely associated with purchasing gold, silver and other valuables, it also holds significance in India's traditional systems of medicine.
The festival is associated with Lord Dhanvantari, who is revered in Hindu tradition as the divine physician and the deity of Ayurveda.
For students interested in medicine and healthcare, Dhanteras offers an opportunity to explore Ayurveda as a field of study, its place in India's healthcare education system and the career opportunities available to graduates.
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Dhanvantari emerged during the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the ocean, carrying a vessel containing amrita, the nectar of immortality.
He is traditionally regarded as the divine physician and is closely associated with Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine.
Dhanvantari is also depicted holding medicinal herbs, symbolising the importance of health, healing and medicinal knowledge.
His association with Dhanteras reflects the festival's emphasis on health and well-being, alongside prosperity.
Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that focuses on health, disease prevention and treatment through approaches that include diet, lifestyle practices and medicinal preparations.
In India, Ayurveda is taught through recognised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the regulatory framework of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).
The principal undergraduate qualification is the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).
The programme includes the study of Ayurvedic principles, anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology, clinical subjects and practical training.
Students also study concepts of contemporary medical sciences as prescribed in the curriculum.
Students interested in pursuing BAMS after Class 12 must meet the applicable eligibility requirements.
Key details include:
Course: Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
Duration: Five-and-a-half years, including a one-year compulsory internship
Academic eligibility: Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Biotechnology, subject to applicable admission regulations
Entrance examination: NEET-UG
Admission process: Counselling through the designated central or state authorities, depending on the institution and seat category
Candidates should check the latest NEET-UG information bulletin and counselling notifications for age, eligibility, category-specific requirements and admission procedures.
A BAMS degree can lead to several career pathways, depending on the graduate's qualifications, professional registration and applicable recruitment rules.
Ayurveda practitioner: Graduates who meet registration requirements can practise Ayurveda within the scope permitted by law.
Postgraduate education: BAMS graduates can pursue MD or MS programmes in recognised Ayurveda specialisations through the applicable postgraduate entrance and counselling process.
Teaching and academics: Postgraduate qualifications can provide a pathway to faculty positions in Ayurveda colleges, subject to the relevant eligibility and recruitment requirements.
Research: Graduates may explore research in Ayurvedic pharmacology, medicinal plants, pharmaceutical sciences, public health and other interdisciplinary fields.
Healthcare administration and public health: Opportunities may also be available in health programmes, administration and related services, depending on the post's eligibility conditions.
Research is another area that students may consider after completing BAMS.
Institutions working in Ayurveda and allied disciplines investigate subjects such as medicinal plants, drug standardisation, safety, quality control and the scientific evaluation of traditional formulations.
The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of AYUSH, is among the organisations involved in Ayurveda research in India.
Students interested in research careers can consider postgraduate study and research training in relevant fields.
However, entry into biomedical or interdisciplinary research programmes depends on the eligibility requirements of the institution concerned. A BAMS qualification does not automatically establish eligibility for every medical research programme.
Scientific research also requires careful assessment of safety and effectiveness, including laboratory investigations and appropriately designed clinical studies.
The association between Dhanteras and Lord Dhanvantari provides a cultural context for understanding the history of Ayurveda and its continuing presence in India's education system.
For students considering a career in this field, understanding the admission requirements, course structure, regulatory framework and available career pathways is essential.
Dhanteras can therefore serve as an occasion not only to reflect on traditional ideas of health and well-being but also to examine how healthcare education and scientific research continue to develop in India.