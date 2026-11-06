Dhanteras 2026: Who was Lord Dhanvantari? Exploring careers in Ayurveda and Medical research

Dhanteras, observed on Friday, November 6, 2026, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. While the occasion is widely associated with purchasing gold, silver and other valuables, it also holds significance in India's traditional systems of medicine.

The festival is associated with Lord Dhanvantari, who is revered in Hindu tradition as the divine physician and the deity of Ayurveda.

For students interested in medicine and healthcare, Dhanteras offers an opportunity to explore Ayurveda as a field of study, its place in India's healthcare education system and the career opportunities available to graduates.