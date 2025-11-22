LILY’S GOOD DEED WAND - By Kayera Chawla

Once, there was a girl named Lily. Lily had many talents like dancing, singing, and making art. She lived with her mum, dad, sister, and her grandparents.
Lily's family was poor, and her mum and dad often had to go to work at faraway places with her little sister to get some food.
One day, when Lily's parents and sister were out, Lily was bored. She went to her grandfather’s room to find something to play with. In the room, she saw an old brown dusty box.
Lily was very curious, and she asked her grandfather, "What is in the box?"
Her grandfather said, "Get that brown box here and let's check together."
Lily opened the box and she saw a wand with a small note that said, "You can’t use this wand for yourself, you can only use it to help others."
"Grandpa, does this wand still work?" asked Lily. "I don’t know, go try it yourself," said her grandfather.
Lily took the wand to her room. It was night-time, and Lily drifted to sleep with the wand in her hand.
Around midnight, Lily heard some noise, and she went out with the wand to check what it was.
She followed the noise and kept on walking till she reached an enchanted forest.
While she was looking around, she saw a rabbit stuck in the vines. She quickly waved her wand and set the rabbit free.
The rabbit said, "Thank you!" and even before Lily could say anything, the rabbit hopped away happily.
Lily followed the rabbit deep inside the forest and started talking to him.
As they wandered to look for something to eat, Lily and the rabbit got tired and sat on a log. It was night-time, and it was a bit cold.
Lily started shivering, so they decided to light a fire.
Both of them sat together, and Lily told the rabbit about herself, her family, her dreams, and her desire to travel the world.
The rabbit took Lily further into the enchanted forest. She saw flowers glowing in different colours, their soft lights dancing like tiny stars.
As they went further, she saw a wild horse who needed help, as he was hungry and had hurt his leg.
Lily waved her wand, and the horse’s leg was healed.
"I am hungry, do you have anything to eat?" asked the horse.
Lily gave him the carrots they had. The horse said, "Thank you," and trotted away.
As they walked ahead, Lily and the rabbit saw a lady who seemed to be lost and scared.
Lily said, "What are you doing in the forest?"
The lady said, "I came to camp with my family, but I have lost my way. It’s been two days, and I can't find my way out of the forest."
"Come with me," said Lily.
"The rabbit and I will take you to my house, and we will find a way to send you back to your family."
The lady followed Lily and the rabbit home. Lily went to bed after making everybody comfortable.
The next day, Lily woke up and checked the house for the old lady, but she was nowhere to be found.
The lady had left a note for Lily that said:
"Lily, you are a wonderful girl. Always remember: helping others is the greatest magic of all."
Lily looked around the house.
Her home had changed – the walls were new and modern, there was warm food on the table, and she could hear her mum, dad, and little sister in the other room.
Her grandfather asked Lily about her adventure and who she had helped. Lily narrated everything that had happened.
Grandfather smiled and said, "See, Lily, the wand only works for those with a kind heart. Because you chose to help others, the magic helped you too."
Lily hugged her grandfather tightly. She knew now that true magic was not in the wand, but in the goodness she carried inside her heart.
And from that day on, Lily promised to use her talents and her kindness to make the world around her a little brighter every day.