LILY’S GOOD DEED WAND - By Kayera Chawla

Once, there was a girl named Lily. Lily had many talents like dancing, singing, and making art. She lived with her mum, dad, sister, and her grandparents.



Lily's family was poor, and her mum and dad often had to go to work at faraway places with her little sister to get some food.

One day, when Lily's parents and sister were out, Lily was bored. She went to her grandfather’s room to find something to play with. In the room, she saw an old brown dusty box.

Lily was very curious, and she asked her grandfather, "What is in the box?"

Her grandfather said, "Get that brown box here and let's check together."



Lily opened the box and she saw a wand with a small note that said, "You can’t use this wand for yourself, you can only use it to help others."

"Grandpa, does this wand still work?" asked Lily. "I don’t know, go try it yourself," said her grandfather.

Lily took the wand to her room. It was night-time, and Lily drifted to sleep with the wand in her hand.

Around midnight, Lily heard some noise, and she went out with the wand to check what it was.

She followed the noise and kept on walking till she reached an enchanted forest.

While she was looking around, she saw a rabbit stuck in the vines. She quickly waved her wand and set the rabbit free.

The rabbit said, "Thank you!" and even before Lily could say anything, the rabbit hopped away happily.