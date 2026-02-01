We forgot the joy of our hobbies
In my school days, I always found joy in drawing. With my pencil and eraser, I would create pictures purely for my own pleasure, never seeking awards or recognition—only contentment.
Art always captivated me, and even after school, I continued to cherish it.
But as time passed and I grew older, my pencil and eraser gradually faded from my daily life. I never really looked for them again.
Today, after many years, I stumbled upon an incomplete drawing I once made, and it reminded me of how much has changed.
In the past, we had moments during class to indulge in our hobbies, but now, in this modern era, our time is often consumed by phones, notifications, and social media.
Our attention is divided, and we sometimes forget the joy of simply creating. Yet, we still strive for good marks and keep busy, often losing sight of those simple pleasures.
However, it is important to remember that our passions and interests are not mere distractions. They are essential for our personal growth and well-being.
Engaging in what we love helps us find inner satisfaction and nurtures our creativity. Therefore, it is crucial that we make time for our passions, as they are vital for a fulfilling life.
By Soudamini Rath