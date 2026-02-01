We forgot the joy of our hobbies

In my school days, I always found joy in drawing. With my pencil and eraser, I would create pictures purely for my own pleasure, never seeking awards or recognition—only contentment.

Art always captivated me, and even after school, I continued to cherish it.

But as time passed and I grew older, my pencil and eraser gradually faded from my daily life. I never really looked for them again.

Today, after many years, I stumbled upon an incomplete drawing I once made, and it reminded me of how much has changed.