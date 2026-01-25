Silent Longing

By Nishat Aftabi
Sitting away from home,
I miss everything,
The cosiness, the warmth,
I was so reluctant in my room,
I solely depended on my parents,
I did not even fill the bottles until I got scolded,
My parents used to force me to have food,
Here i am craving for that simple food,
It's not about the food though!
In monsoon too,
I didn't have to think of doing any chore,
It was all done with magic wand,
Just like nursery homework used to be done,
It's not that I can't do simple chores,
But it's just about two people's presence,
I don't feel homesick,
But a part of me is left behind,
It's not that I don't like my dwelling place,
But it lacks that affinity,
Maybe it's solely my perception,
But it's like you value something,
When it's not around!
Although its present I know,
In the form of prayer,
or guidance or any other thing,
But I guess it's the game of time,
So let time take some time,
And wait for things to fall in place,
To which I am sure it will happen!