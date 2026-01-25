Silent Longing

Sitting away from home,

I miss everything,

The cosiness, the warmth,

I was so reluctant in my room,

I solely depended on my parents,

I did not even fill the bottles until I got scolded,

My parents used to force me to have food,

Here i am craving for that simple food,

It's not about the food though!

In monsoon too,

I didn't have to think of doing any chore,

It was all done with magic wand,

Just like nursery homework used to be done,

It's not that I can't do simple chores,

But it's just about two people's presence,

I don't feel homesick,

But a part of me is left behind,

It's not that I don't like my dwelling place,

But it lacks that affinity,

Maybe it's solely my perception,

But it's like you value something,

When it's not around!

Although its present I know,

In the form of prayer,

or guidance or any other thing,

But I guess it's the game of time,

So let time take some time,

And wait for things to fall in place,

To which I am sure it will happen!