Sharpen the Axe: A simple question that changed everything

Hari was a woodcutter known for his sincerity and hard work. Each day, he went into the forest, cut wood, and earned his living by selling it. For years, this routine sustained him well.

But over a few months, Hari began to notice something troubling—his income was steadily falling. He worked just as hard as before, yet the results no longer matched his effort.

No matter how much he thought about it, he could not understand what had gone wrong.

Worried and confused, Hari finally approached a close friend for advice. “I am doing everything exactly as before,” he said. “I work hard every day, but the money is just not coming in.”

His friend listened patiently but did not respond right away. Instead, he asked Hari to return the next day.