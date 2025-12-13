Revisiting my grandma's home

In a world full of sorrow and grief,

Your home has always been a place of relief.

With our smiles filling the day,

Only happiness treaded on our way.

Maybe God Himself felt that our love was way too much,

That He took you away from me in a rush.

Today I go to your home, which to me is so dear,

When reality reminds me that you are not near.

To welcome me to your home, there is no one,

And I realise that our days together have already run.

Now I go inside your home hoping to see your laugh,

But you chose to laugh only in the photograph.

Hiding all your pains inside you,

Which my naïve mind never knew.

I only remember the day I saw you on the bed,

Lying motionless, emotionless, and dead.

Gone are the days when our chats went on all day long,

Today you made us sing you a mourning song.

Amidst nature’s tide and surge,

To meet you again is my only urge.

But I can still hear your voice—

As the loudest whisper,

And a deafening murmur,

Deep in my slumber.

My love for you was so dear,

My lament—only God and you can hear.

As I lie here with my eyes closed,

I can smell you, hear you, and even sense you,

While my fragile heart yearns to see you.

Now I beg God to perform Harry Potter’s memory charm,

To make me forget your demise and bring me peace and calm.

Let all the bad happenings disappear like dreams in the morning,

And our happy memories together stay with me for eternity.

— Thivyaa Sree S