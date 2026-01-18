Plan Today or Pay Tomorrow

During a bright, sunny summer, a Grasshopper spent his days singing and dancing in the fields. He had plenty of food and didn't have a care in the world.

Nearby, a colony of Ants worked tirelessly. They spent every hour of daylight carrying heavy grains of corn and seeds back to their nest. Watching them, the Grasshopper laughed and said, "Why work so hard? It’s a beautiful day! There is plenty of food right here."

One Ant paused and replied, "I am helping to lay up food for the winter, and I recommend you do the same."