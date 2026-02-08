Oh, my dear lover,

If I tell you something,

Let me say it honestly

I feel something deep within my heart for you.

Oh, my dear lover,

I think I like you;

You live in my thoughts,

And perhaps you visit me in my dreams.

Oh, my dear lover,

You are the partner

I wish to have in my life.

I have drawn your image

Deep within my soul.

Oh, my dear lover,

If I tell you something today,

Let me say it clearly

I love you,

For my whole life.

By Soudamini Rath