Sunday Funday Read
Oh, My Dear Lover
Oh, my dear lover,
If I tell you something,
Let me say it honestly
I feel something deep within my heart for you.
Oh, my dear lover,
I think I like you;
You live in my thoughts,
And perhaps you visit me in my dreams.
Oh, my dear lover,
You are the partner
I wish to have in my life.
I have drawn your image
Deep within my soul.
Oh, my dear lover,
If I tell you something today,
Let me say it clearly
I love you,
For my whole life.
By Soudamini Rath