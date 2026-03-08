Always speak the truth

His mother looked at the broken shards and then at Arjun’s guilt-ridden eyes. She didn’t scold him.

Instead, she sighed softly and began cleaning the mess. “I must go warn the neighbors to close their windows so the monkey doesn’t break their treasures too,” she said.

As Arjun watched his mother walk from house to house in the heat, a heavy weight settled in his chest. Each step she took for his lie made him feel smaller. The “monkey” wasn’t the problem; his dishonesty was.

He decided he could not live with that guilt anymore. It’s better to confess and get scolded, he thought.

So he ran to her and grabbed her hand. “Ma, please stop! There was no monkey. I hit the lamp with my bat. I was scared you’d be angry.”

His mother knelt down and smiled, wiping a tear from his cheek. “The lamp can be replaced, Arjun, but trust, once broken, is much harder to mend. I am glad you chose to bring the truth back into our home.”

Arjun felt the heavy weight lift instantly. He realized that while a lie might seem like a shortcut, it only leads to a longer, lonelier road.