Always speak the truth

In the vibrant village of Dholpur lived a young boy named Arjun. While Arjun was clever, he often relied on small lies to escape the consequences of his mischief. His friends warned him against doing that, but Arjun would not listen.
One afternoon, while practicing his cricket swing indoors, Arjun accidentally shattered his mother’s favorite clay lamp—a beautiful heirloom used for evening prayers. He was sad to have broken it but even more terrified of facing his mother.
Hearing the crash, his mother rushed in. Fearing her disappointment, Arjun quickly said, “The neighbor’s monkey swung through the rafters and knocked it down!”
His mother looked at the broken shards and then at Arjun’s guilt-ridden eyes. She didn’t scold him.
Instead, she sighed softly and began cleaning the mess. “I must go warn the neighbors to close their windows so the monkey doesn’t break their treasures too,” she said.
As Arjun watched his mother walk from house to house in the heat, a heavy weight settled in his chest. Each step she took for his lie made him feel smaller. The “monkey” wasn’t the problem; his dishonesty was.
He decided he could not live with that guilt anymore. It’s better to confess and get scolded, he thought.
So he ran to her and grabbed her hand. “Ma, please stop! There was no monkey. I hit the lamp with my bat. I was scared you’d be angry.”
His mother knelt down and smiled, wiping a tear from his cheek. “The lamp can be replaced, Arjun, but trust, once broken, is much harder to mend. I am glad you chose to bring the truth back into our home.”
Arjun felt the heavy weight lift instantly. He realized that while a lie might seem like a shortcut, it only leads to a longer, lonelier road.
Moral: The truth may be difficult to face, but it is a much lighter burden to carry than a lie.