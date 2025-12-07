A Rain-Washed Afternoon

As the rain fell on the ground,
I looked up to the sky;
the mountains stood tall and high,
their silence shaped like sound—
a gentle music all around
as the rain fell on the ground.
Tiny little puddles grew
as the bright sun slipped from view;
my smile slowly turned to a frown
with shadows gathering all around,
as the rain fell on the ground.
I rose and ran to call
my friends to play football;
we kicked the ball—white, swift, and round—
laughing, spinning on the muddy ground,
as the rain fell on the ground.
By Vedant Sanghvi, Class 9 student at Calcutta International School