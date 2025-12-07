A Rain-Washed Afternoon

As the rain fell on the ground,

I looked up to the sky;

the mountains stood tall and high,

their silence shaped like sound—

a gentle music all around

as the rain fell on the ground.

Tiny little puddles grew

as the bright sun slipped from view;

my smile slowly turned to a frown

with shadows gathering all around,

as the rain fell on the ground.

I rose and ran to call

my friends to play football;

we kicked the ball—white, swift, and round—

laughing, spinning on the muddy ground,

as the rain fell on the ground.

By Vedant Sanghvi, Class 9 student at Calcutta International School