Living traditions and cultural shocks

CULTURE

Every country in Central and West Asia carries unique traditions that stay with students long after their degree. In Russia, the famous matryoshka dolls or the Russian dolls represent peasant life, while Subbotnik shows the spirit of collective voluntary work on Saturdays following the October revolution. The UAE is home to Al-Sadu, a Bedouin weaving craft, and its long history of pearl diving still reflects in its cuisine.

Turkey thrives on tea culture, where endless glasses are offered as a sign of warmth. The tradition of askıda ekmek (suspended bread) ensures those in need always have food. Qatar has its own unique greetings, with men touching noses to show mutual respect.