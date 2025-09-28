Why Students are Embracing Central & West Asia’s Rich Cultures and Traditions

Living traditions and cultural shocks
CULTURE
Every country in Central and West Asia carries unique traditions that stay with students long after their degree. In Russia, the famous matryoshka dolls or the Russian dolls represent peasant life, while Subbotnik shows the spirit of collective voluntary work on Saturdays following the October revolution. The UAE is home to Al-Sadu, a Bedouin weaving craft, and its long history of pearl diving still reflects in its cuisine.
Turkey thrives on tea culture, where endless glasses are offered as a sign of warmth. The tradition of askıda ekmek (suspended bread) ensures those in need always have food. Qatar has its own unique greetings, with men touching noses to show mutual respect.
In Uzbekistan tea ceremonies follow a three-pour ritual before taking the first sip of the tea. Iran’s Nowruz celebrations bring families together with feasts, music and poetry.
CULTURAL SHOCKS
But alongside traditions, students also face surprises that take some getting used to. In Russia, smiling at strangers is rare, and respect is shown by using full names with patronymics instead of honorifics like Mr or Ms. In the UAE, the weekend falls on Friday–Saturday, and public transport is so quiet it can feel strange for those used to crowded Indian metros.
In Saudi Arabia, gender segregation still shapes everyday spaces like restaurants and offices. Qatar considers showing the soles of shoes disrespectful, while falcons boarding flights remain an unusual and shocking sight.
Iran introduces students to Tarof, where refusing food, tea, or even payment several times is expected before acceptance. In Turkey, water is poured behind departing travelers for good luck, and kahve falı or coffee fortune reading by studying patterns of coffee residue is a cherished cultural ritual.
And in Uzbekistan, mishandling the Good luck bread, like placing it upside down is seen as bad luck.