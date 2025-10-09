US sees 19% drop in international student arrivals; entries from India fall by nearly half

The number of international students entering the United States (US) this August fell sharply, by nearly 19 per cent compared to the same month last year, signalling a growing crisis in global student mobility to American campuses.

As reported by Associated Press, the latest federal data from the National Travel and Tourism Office shows that only about 3.13 lakh students arrived in August 2025, the month when US universities typically open their academic year. The dip follows smaller declines in June and July, underscoring the mounting impact of visa restrictions and travel bans introduced under the Trump administration.

Enrollment takes a hit

After a brief post-pandemic recovery, US universities are once again witnessing international enrollment troubles. With around 1.1 million international students enrolled last year, the decline could mean a major financial setback for tuition-driven institutions, as international students often pay full fees and are ineligible for federal financial aid.

Experts say the fall coincides with the administration’s increased scrutiny of foreign students, paused visa interviews, and the enforcement of a travel ban affecting students from 19 countries, primarily across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

According to the data, arrivals from Africa dropped by 33 per cent, the Middle East by 17 per cent, and Asia by 24 per cent, with India, the largest sender of students to the US, recording a staggering 45 per cent decline.

Shifting perceptions and rising competition

Beyond visa issues, the US is also losing appeal for some students and families who view the political climate and cost of education as increasingly discouraging.

Meanwhile, universities in the United Kingdom and across Asia are seizing the opportunity to attract students disillusioned by US policies, added AP.

As countries like Canada, Germany, and the UK actively court international talent, the US risks losing its long-held dominance as the top study destination, unless it can rebuild confidence among students who once viewed it as the ultimate academic dream.