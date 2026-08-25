US sees 15% decline in Indian student applicants as immigration rules tighten: Report

Chennai: For years, Indian students' dream destination to study abroad is the United States (US). However, this narrative is changing slowly due to stricter immigration policies. Indian students seeking undergarduate admission to US colleged fell by 15 per cent in 2025-26 over the previous year, according to the report by the Common App.

The report, which analysed the admission application data from more than 1,100 colleges and universities. It found that applications from international students declined by 10 per cent through March 1 for the upcoming 2026-27 academic year. The decline was the sharpest recorded in the report's data.

India, which always remains the largest source of international students in the US, recorded a 15 per cent drop in applicants during the period. According to PTI, India is the largest source of international students in the US, with over 3.63 lakh enrolling for different courses in the 2024-25 academic year. A report by an organisation of educators said that stricter visa rules and uncertain policy are expected to lead to up to 1.1 lakh fewer international student registrations at US colleges and universities in Fall 2026.

The number of international students has declined amidst growing uncertainty regarding US immigration and visa policies. Foreign students contributed an estimated USD 41.77 billion to the US economy during the 2025-26 academic year, but that figure is projected to fall to USD 38.37 billion in 2026-27, according to the report.

PTI quoted a report by NAFSA: Association of International Educators and research firm JB International, international student registrations in Fall 2025-26 were estimated at 11.69 lakh, down this year to 10.57 lakh.

The US Administration has also announced the changes to students and vistor visas. It replaced the earlier 'duration of status' system with a stay limit of up to 4 years. Typically, the duration is only to pursue undergarduate programme. The US government is also considering a USD 100,000 fee for foreign students seeking to use the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme after graduation. These policy changes could have a bearing on students considering the US for higher education.

With inputs of PTI