University of Leeds launches International Excellence Scholarship for Indian students

The University of Leeds has introduced the International Excellence Scholarship for 2026, offering up to 50% fee reductions through 500 awards. “The University of Leeds (UoL) is pleased to announce the International Excellence Scholarship for 2026, designed to attract and support exceptional students from across the globe,” the university stated.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify, candidates must be international fee-paying students with a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master’s degree (including MRes) starting in September 2026. “Eligible candidates will demonstrate a strong academic track record, leadership potential, and a commitment to contributing to the vibrant and inclusive community at UoL,” the announcement noted.

The Leeds MBA and online courses are excluded from this scholarship.

Application process and deadlines

Applications are open in two rounds: Round One by 5 pm GMT on 27 February 2026, with outcomes by 27 March 2026, and Round Two by 4 pm GMT on 15 May 2026, with outcomes by 12 June 2026.

Candidates must complete an online scholarship application form after applying for a master’s course. Early applications are advised as awards may be allocated early.

The 500 awards, valued at £3,000, £6,000, or £16,000, aim to support global talent.