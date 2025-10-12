Trump’s war on campuses: Why US universities are being targeted, and their reactions

What began as an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into reported antisemitism on campuses following pro-Palestine protests soon evolved into cuts in federal funding, a crackdown on DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity) initiatives, lawsuits, monitoring of international students, and revocation of visas.
Some universities were also banned from enrolling international students.
While some institutions fought back by suing the government for injunctions and issuing statements in public defiance, others capitulated to the DoJ’s pressure.
1. Columbia University
Over $2 billion in federal grants frozen
Proclamation banning international student enrolments
Sued the Trump administration against international student ban & research fund cuts
In talks for a $500 million settlement, with similar conditions as Columbia
2. Harvard University
Over $2 billion in federal grants frozen
Proclamation banning international student enrolments
Sued the Trump administration against international student ban & research fund cuts
In talks for a $500 million settlement, with similar conditions as Columbia
3. University of California (Los Angeles)
$584 million in federal grants frozen
Trump administration demanding settlement of $1 billion, as well as policy concessions
Filed legal pushback, secured restoration of $81 million in federal funds
$1B Trump settlement demand condemned by California Governor Gavin Newsom
4. Brown University
Federal research grants worth over $510 million halted
Investigations launched into alleged antisemitism, “racial bias” in admissions process
Agreed to invest $50 million over 10 years in Rhode Island workforce programs
Removed race-based concessions, diversity quotas in admissions