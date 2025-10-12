Study Abroad

Trump’s war on campuses: Why US universities are being targeted, and their reactions

US universities battle federal funding cuts amid Trump administration's crackdown
Trump’s war on campuses: Why US universities are being targeted, and their reactions
Trump’s war on campuses: Why US universities are being targeted, and their reactionsPic: ANI
Published on

What began as an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into reported antisemitism on campuses following pro-Palestine protests soon evolved into cuts in federal funding, a crackdown on DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity) initiatives, lawsuits, monitoring of international students, and revocation of visas.

Some universities were also banned from enrolling international students.

While some institutions fought back by suing the government for injunctions and issuing statements in public defiance, others capitulated to the DoJ’s pressure.

1. Columbia University

EdexLive

Action

  • Over $2 billion in federal grants frozen

  • Proclamation banning international student enrolments

Reaction

  • Sued the Trump administration against international student ban & research fund cuts

  • In talks for a $500 million settlement, with similar conditions as Columbia

2. Harvard University

Pic: EdexLive

Action

  • Over $2 billion in federal grants frozen

  • Proclamation banning international student enrolments

Reaction

  • Sued the Trump administration against international student ban & research fund cuts

  • In talks for a $500 million settlement, with similar conditions as Columbia

3. University of California (Los Angeles)

Pic: EdexLive

Action

  • $584 million in federal grants frozen

  • Trump administration demanding settlement of $1 billion, as well as policy concessions

Reaction 

  • Filed legal pushback, secured restoration of $81 million in federal funds

  • $1B Trump settlement demand condemned by California Governor Gavin Newsom

4. Brown University

Pic: EdexLive

Action

  • Federal research grants worth over $510 million halted

  • Investigations launched into alleged antisemitism, “racial bias” in admissions process

Reaction

  • Agreed to invest $50 million over 10 years in Rhode Island workforce programs

  • Removed race-based concessions, diversity quotas in admissions

Donald Trump

Related Stories

No stories found.
Google Preferred Source
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com