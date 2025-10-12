Trump’s war on campuses: Why US universities are being targeted, and their reactions

What began as an investigation by the United States Department of Justice into reported antisemitism on campuses following pro-Palestine protests soon evolved into cuts in federal funding, a crackdown on DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity) initiatives, lawsuits, monitoring of international students, and revocation of visas.

Some universities were also banned from enrolling international students.

While some institutions fought back by suing the government for injunctions and issuing statements in public defiance, others capitulated to the DoJ’s pressure.

1. Columbia University