Study Abroad Trends: How Indian students are choosing global education differently

Skill-oriented education will be yet another important priority among students. With industries changing rapidly due to continuous technological innovations, companies will want to hire professionals who have practical experience and expertise along with adaptation and problem-solving skills. Therefore, students are likely to be interested in universities that offer hands-on experience and practical skills through working with industries and global organizations.

Technological advances are shaping the ways in which students investigate the global opportunities for education. Being provided with numerous sources on the Internet, virtual campus tours, online counseling, and career guidance through artificial intelligence, students get more chances to make decisions independently. They may analyse universities, courses, admission requirements, and career prospects in a faster way. This revolution in the education sphere is shaping an educated generation of students seeking transparency and personal counselling before investing in international education.

Burn a hole in your pocket?

"Finances will be among the most influential factors when students decide where to go. Given the ever-growing cost of international education, students are paying much attention to their financial planning," Ritika Gupta said. They will consider the tuition fee, living costs, possibilities for scholarships and part-time jobs, as well as ROI of education when choosing the destination country. Those countries that provide their citizens with quality education for affordable prices and career prospects may attract more Indian students.

Gaining global exposure

Apart from the benefits of academics and career, international education is increasingly sought out for personal development. Being exposed to different cultures, being connected internationally, living alone in foreign territories and having different outlooks on various issues have become an integral part of the process of studying abroad. One's desire to learn how to communicate properly, show one's leadership qualities, become self-confident and get to know more about the world is understandable and can contribute to his/her success both professionally and personally.

This way, the attitude towards international education of the future generation of Indian students will be much more focused on the purposes of such experience. It will be motivated not by the current trends in the area but rather by one's own career goals, needs of the future industries, financial situation and personal desires. Studying abroad is no longer about receiving a foreign degree only but a strategically planned investment into one's future career.