Romania offers scholarships to Indian students for 2026–27 under cultural exchange programme

The Government of Romania has offered scholarship opportunities for Indian students for the academic year 2026-27 under the Cultural Exchange framework between the Government of India and the Government of Romania.

The scholarships will be offered across Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD levels, along with short-term research opportunities and summer courses in Romanian culture and civilisation. However, officials have clarified that these are primarily meant for academic exchange and short-term study, not full-time degree programmes.

According to a public notice issued on April 10 by the Ministry of Education, the scholarship facilities will include tuition and enrolment fee coverage, accommodation in student dormitories within the prescribed limits, a monthly stipend, and medical assistance in case of emergencies.

Bachelor’s and Master’s programmes will be conducted in the Romanian language, while doctoral studies may be pursued in English or French.

Candidates applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes must submit a valid Romanian language certificate. Those without proof of language proficiency will not be considered eligible.

Applications must be submitted electronically through the Romanian Embassy. The application form and list of required documents are available on the Indian Ministry of Education portal.

In addition to academic programmes, the Romanian government will offer a total of 20 months of scholarship support for university studies or research traineeships. Each scholarship will range from a minimum of three months to a maximum of ten months. Two additional scholarships are available for summer courses focused on Romanian culture and civilisation.

The Ministry of Education will act as the nominating authority, while final selection will be carried out by the Romanian government. Shortlisting will be based on a points system that includes academic merit, social category, and future plans.

Selection Criteria and Additional Weightage

Shortlisting will follow a points-based system that assigns weightage to specific criteria.

Candidates who commit to returning to India after completing the programme and working in the country for at least two years will receive additional points. Preference will also be given to applicants from SC, ST, NC-OBC, PwD, and EWS categories. Female and transgender candidates will receive further weightage under the diversity criteria.

Academic merit will also play a role in the selection process. Additional points will be awarded based on the QS World University Rankings of the institution from which the candidate has secured admission. Higher-ranked universities will carry greater weight in the evaluation.

Applicants must submit their applications through the Ministry’s SAKSHAT portal. The application window will open on April 15 and close on May 15.