More Indians choosing France: Student enrollments soar 17% in 2025

France is fast becoming a favourite study destination for Indian students. The country has recorded a 17 per cent rise in Indian enrolments for the 2024–2025 academic year, according to the Embassy of France in India. This growth puts France a step closer to its ambitious target of welcoming 30,000 Indian students by 2030.

The announcement came during the Delhi edition of the Choose France Tour 2025, the embassy’s annual higher education fair that connects Indian students with French universities. The tour kicked off in Chennai on October 5 and will move to Kolkata and Mumbai on October 9 and 11, respectively.

The fair serves as a one-stop platform for students, parents, and educators to interact directly with representatives from French institutions, explore scholarship options, and understand visa procedures, a particularly valuable opportunity for those looking to study abroad without the chaos of endless online searches.

‘We welcome Indian students with open hearts’

“France may not be the normal choice for Indian students owing to the cultural differences and language, but we welcome them with open hearts. We have among the finest institutes and some of the best opportunities that international students can avail,” said Grégor Trumel, Counsellor for Education, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in India, speaking to Business Standard during the Delhi event.

“France’s commitment to India is a clear priority, best illustrated by our ambition to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030, a goal we will achieve together, driven by our faith in your exceptional talent,” said Thierry Mathou, France’s Ambassador to India.

He added that initiatives like Classes Internationales and simplified visa procedures are “tangible investments” in helping Indian students succeed academically and professionally.