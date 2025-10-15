Lancaster University to launch India campus in Bengaluru

The University of Lancaster, London, has received approval from the University Grants Commission to establish its India campus in Bengaluru, set to open in February 2026. Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar announced this during the inauguration of a new Rs 52 crore building at Nrupatunga University on Tuesday, officiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Boosting global education access

Dr Sudhakar emphasised efforts to enhance higher education in Bengaluru. “We are making attempts to provide quality higher education to students and trying to bring international institutions to Bengaluru. Many students who are unable to spend money on higher studies abroad can access education in international institutions in Bengaluru itself. Already, a Research and Development hub by the Imperial School of London has come up in the city. The University of Liverpool has agreed to start its campus here,” he said.

Lancaster’s campus will offer courses in computer science, cyber security, business, and financial accounting, with admissions starting in August 2026.

Chevening-Karnataka scholarships

The minister highlighted the Chevening-Karnataka scholarships to support female students. “We have introduced the Chevening-Karnataka scholarships. Under this, we encourage five female students to pursue post graduation in universities abroad. Each student will be given Rs 20 lakh from the state government and the remaining by the commonwealth. I want female students from government institutions to apply for this programme,” Sudhakar said.

Deepika Scholarship for women

In collaboration with the Azim Premji Foundation, the state launched the Deepika Scholarship, offering Rs 30,000 annually to female students pursuing degrees or diplomas. “There is a similar scholarship programme in other states but those governments have restricted it to 10,000 and 12,000 students. We are offering it to 37,000 students. This scholarship is open to female students who study SSLC and PUC in government schools and colleges,” the minister noted.