Is the UK still worth it for Indian students? The proposed levy puts costs under scrutiny

Indian students planning to study in the United Kingdom need not put their applications on hold or look for another destination just because of the proposed £925 annual levy on higher education institutions in England. The proposed measure does not mean that every international student will automatically have to pay an additional £925 each year. However, students planning to begin their courses in 2028 or later should prepare for the possibility of changes in university fees and check how their institutions intend to respond.

The levy, proposed to come into effect from August 1, 2028, is expected to be paid by eligible higher education institutions in England. How individual universities respond could depend on their financial position, the number of international students they enrol and their existing fee policies. This means the impact on students may not be the same across institutions.

For Indian applicants, therefore, the immediate question is not whether they should abandon the UK as a study destination, but whether they have accounted for possible changes in the cost of education over the duration of their programmes.

Ritika Gupta, CEO and Global Education Mentor at Aaera, advises students against treating the proposed levy as an additional charge on their tuition fees at this stage. She says universities may respond differently and that students should not assume the entire amount will be passed on to them.

"Indian students need to be prepared for the likelihood of university fees being increased but not consider the levy proposed as an added cost on their tuition automatically," she says.

"At this time, it would be incorrect to assume that all international students will have an added cost of £925 annually."

Should students planning for 2027 reconsider their UK applications?

For students hoping to join UK universities in 2027, the proposed levy alone is not a reason to withdraw applications or change destinations. The proposed implementation date is August 2028, and the actual impact on tuition fees will depend on how universities respond.

Gupta says applicants for the 2027 intake do not need to give up their plans because of the announcement. However, students intending to begin their courses in 2028 or later should be more careful while evaluating the financial commitment.

"For those applying in the 2027 intake, there is no need to give up a UK application due to this policy. For those intending to begin study from 2028 onwards and for longer courses which run after the proposed date, it would be prudent to check how their universities set their fees," she says.

This is particularly relevant for students enrolling in programmes that extend beyond August 2028. Even if a student joins a university before the proposed implementation date, the fee policy applicable to subsequent academic years could influence the total cost of the course.

Students should, therefore, avoid calculating their expenses based only on the first-year tuition fee. They should find out whether the university can revise fees during the programme and, if so, by how much.

Gupta recommends treating possible fee increases as a contingency rather than assuming that the levy will automatically be added to the tuition bill.

"Students need to budget based on published tuition, accommodation, travel, food, visa, and medical costs. It is recommended that students inquire with universities about their tuition being fixed or flexible throughout the period of their studies prior to making any payments of deposit," she says.

What should Indian students compare before choosing a destination?

The proposed levy is one of several financial considerations for students planning to study abroad. Comparing countries based only on tuition fees or a single policy announcement may not give applicants an accurate picture of how much they will eventually spend.

Students considering the UK alongside destinations such as Ireland, Germany, Australia and Canada should calculate the total cost of completing their chosen qualification. This should include tuition fees for the entire programme, accommodation, food, local transport, visa expenses, healthcare and other related costs. Scholarships and the possibility of annual fee revisions should also be considered.

Course duration is another important factor, particularly for Indian students planning postgraduate studies.

A one-year master's programme in the UK may reduce the overall cost of living compared with a longer programme in another country. However, this does not automatically make it cheaper. Tuition fees, accommodation costs and the student's lifestyle can change the final calculation.

Gupta says students should look at the cost of obtaining the qualification as a whole rather than focusing on annual fees.

"The length of study is especially important when Indian students are considering doing postgraduate studies. A one-year programme in the UK is likely to lower overall living costs as opposed to a longer programme abroad, but the actual savings will depend on the tuition fees and the lifestyle of the student," she says.

The academic and professional value of the qualification should carry equal weight in the decision. Applicants should examine whether the programme has relevant industry links, placement opportunities and professional accreditation. Published graduate employment information can also help students understand the potential value of a course.

Post-study work rules are another factor to consider, especially for those hoping to gain international work experience after graduation. However, permission to remain in a country after completing a degree does not necessarily mean that suitable employment will be available.

Gupta cautions students against confusing immigration permissions with actual job opportunities.

"Immigration authorisation and employment possibilities are different issues. Just because someone can stay in a country does not mean that there will be relevant jobs available," she says.

Therefore, students should examine the employment opportunities available in their chosen field, the demand for relevant skills and the career outcomes of graduates from the programmes they are considering. A destination that appears cheaper initially may not necessarily offer the best academic or professional outcome.

Should students prioritise universities offering guaranteed scholarships and fixed fees?

For students relying on family savings or education loans, knowing the full cost of a programme before accepting an offer can make a significant difference. In this situation, scholarships and predictable tuition fees can help families plan their finances more confidently.

However, students should understand exactly what a scholarship covers before treating it as a guaranteed reduction in the cost of their entire programme.

Some scholarships cover tuition fees for the full duration of a course, while others are available only for the first academic year or depend on students meeting certain academic requirements. Applicants should check the renewal conditions, minimum grades required, exceptions and payment schedules.

Gupta says students should distinguish between scholarships that are guaranteed throughout their studies and those that are conditional or limited to one year.

"Being able to get a guaranteed scholarship means decreasing your funding need, and a fixed fee structure can help parents plan for the full programme. Students should know the difference between scholarships that are guaranteed to cover the period of study and scholarships that will cover only one year or will be given conditionally," she says.

The same caution applies to tuition fee arrangements. A university may guarantee the fee for the first year without promising that the same amount will apply throughout the programme. Students should check whether annual increases are permitted and whether the institution has committed to keeping fees unchanged for the full duration of the course.

"If a university guarantees a fixed fee for the first year, it doesn't guarantee that there won't be any fee changes for other years," Gupta points out.

Before paying a deposit, applicants should seek clarity from the university on the fees payable in subsequent years and the conditions attached to any scholarship. Where possible, they should obtain written confirmation rather than relying only on general information provided during counselling or admissions discussions.

At the same time, a large scholarship should not become the only reason to select a university. The quality of the course, academic reputation, accreditation and industry exposure remain important considerations. A financially attractive offer may not be the right choice if the programme does not match the student's academic interests or career plans.

Gupta also cautions students against assuming that a fixed-fee arrangement automatically protects them from every possible financial change arising from the proposed levy. The university's fee agreement and its obligations under the proposed government measure are separate matters.

Should Indian students look at other countries?

The proposed levy may prompt some applicants to compare the UK with other study destinations, but the decision should depend on their individual circumstances rather than the announcement alone.

Students with a manageable budget, a suitable university offer and clear career goals need not change their plans solely because of the levy. Those with tighter budgets, however, may want to compare programmes in other countries, particularly where the course duration, scholarships or employment opportunities better match their requirements.

Gupta says there is no single destination that would be the right choice for every student.

"It would not make sense for the students to change their destination just because one country seems cheaper or because of the levy that the UK has created some stir. If a student has got a good offer from the UK with manageable costs and clear career goals, there is no reason why he or she could not go ahead," she says.

For applicants who are yet to shortlist universities, the announcement is an opportunity to examine the financial terms more carefully. For those who already have offers, the next step should be to ask universities about their fee policies, scholarship arrangements and any expected changes for students joining in 2028 or later.

The proposed levy does not, by itself, make the UK an unsuitable destination for Indian students. But it does make financial planning more important, particularly for those committing to multi-year programmes.

As Gupta advises, students should place greater emphasis on clear scholarship terms and stable fee policies while evaluating universities. The aim should be to choose a programme that offers the right academic and professional opportunities at a cost they can realistically afford, rather than changing destinations in response to a policy announcement whose full impact on students is not yet clear.