London: Indian students and workers topped the tally of visa-holders leaving the UK as the country's latest net migration data released on Thursday repeated a downward trend from previous figures.
The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) data reveals that 55,000 Indians on study visas and 28,000 on work visas had emigrated from the country in the year ending June 2026. An additional 2,000 Indian nationals logged under the "other" visa category also exited the country in that period, making up a total of 85,000 Indian emigrants followed by 51,000 Chinese nationals as the second highest in the UK's exit tally.
"Among people emigrating, Indian was the most common non-EU+ nationality," the ONS stated.
The agency found that net migration, the difference between people immigrating to and emigrating from the UK, fell to 77,000 in the year to June 2026. A trend was logged in November 2025 and is being led by nationals from countries outside the European Union (EU), such as India, China, Nigeria and Pakistan.
Indians, meanwhile, also continue to be reflected in the top tally for immigration into the UK, with 77,000 logged under study visa grants and 40,000 for work purposes.
Alongside the ONS data covering migration, the UK Home Office has also released data covering illegal migration and asylum claims for the year to September 2026.
It shows that 31,000 people were detected arriving in the UK illegally, with people arriving via small boats across the English Channel accounting for 86 per cent of them.
"This government has restored control," said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
"We have brought net migration to 77,000, down 92 per cent from its peak under the previous government. Where they failed, we have delivered for the British people.
"This didn't happen by accident. It happened because this government took action. But we won't stop here," she said.
Reducing net migration has been among the British government's priorities due to pressures of soaring immigration figures on the economy in recent years.
The latest ONS data shows that immigration fell by 155,000 over the year to June -- from 893,000 to 738,000 -- while emigration fell by 28,000 from 689,000 to 661,000.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.