The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) data reveals that 55,000 Indians on study visas and 28,000 on work visas had emigrated from the country in the year ending June 2026. An additional 2,000 Indian nationals logged under the "other" visa category also exited the country in that period, making up a total of 85,000 Indian emigrants followed by 51,000 Chinese nationals as the second highest in the UK's exit tally.