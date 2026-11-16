Indian student numbers in US fall 6.5%, postgraduate enrolments see sharpest decline

The number of Indian students in the United States fell by 6.5 per cent to 3,39,435 in the 2025-26 academic year, marking the first annual decline in five years. However, India continued to be the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, according to the latest Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange.

The report, released on November 16 by the Institute of International Education (IIE), shows that the decline was largely driven by a sharp fall in Indian students pursuing postgraduate programmes.

The number of Indian graduate students dropped by 34 per cent, from 1,77,892 in 2024-25 to 1,16,609 in 2025-26. Undergraduate numbers also fell by around one per cent, from 40,135 to 39,711.

Meanwhile, the number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows international graduates to gain work experience in the US, increased by 27 per cent to 1,82,201.

The latest figures mark a reversal after four consecutive years of growth. Indian student numbers in the US reached a record 3,63,019 in 2024-25, up 10 per cent from the previous academic year.

New enrolments show a wider slowdown

The decline is not limited to Indian students. The US instutitons hosted 11,46,163 international students in 2025-26, down around three per cent from 11,77,766 in the previous year.

The number of new international students enrolling in US institutions for the first time fell by 18 per cent to 2,28,123. China, the second-largest source of international students, also recorded a four per cent decline, with its numbers falling to 2,54,458.

An early look at the ongoing academic year points to further challenges. The IIE's Fall 2026 Snapshot, based on responses from more than 800 US higher education institutions, found that overall international student numbers had declined by nine per cent. New international enrolments were down 15 per cent, while graduate enrolments fell 15 per cent.

Visa-related uncertainty, stricter immigration policies, processing delays and concerns about post-study employment opportunities are among the factors affecting students' decisions.

IIE's head of research, evaluation and learning, Mirka Martel, also pointed to factors beyond immigration policy, including rising education costs and growing competition from other countries, in comments reported by the Associated Press.

Despite the decline, the US continues to attract students in large numbers, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. Around 57 per cent of international students across academic levels were pursuing STEM courses in 2025-26.

The latest figures suggest that while the US remains a major destination for Indian students, uncertainty over education costs, visas and employment prospects could influence where future applicants choose to study.