Gujarat govt raises income cap for unreserved category students for availing foreign study loans

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has increased the maximum annual family income limit for students from the unreserved category seeking assistance under its Foreign Study Loan Scheme from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, officials said.
The decision is expected to make more students from middle-income families eligible for loan assistance for pursuing higher education abroad, the state government said in a release.
The scheme is being implemented through the Gujarat Unreserved Educational and Economical Development Corporation.
Under the revised criteria, students from the general categories whose annual family income is up to Rs 10 lakh will be eligible to avail the benefits of the scheme. Earlier, the income ceiling was Rs 6 lakh.
The increase in the income ceiling will enable students who were earlier unable to benefit from the scheme due to the income limit to seek financial assistance for higher studies abroad, the release said.
Educational loans can help students meet expenses such as tuition fees, accommodation and food while pursuing studies overseas, it said.
The government said the move aims to ensure that meritorious students from middle-income families are not deprived of opportunities to pursue higher education abroad solely because of the income ceiling.
It said studying at foreign universities can provide students with exposure to advanced education, technology, research and international experience, which can help them build their careers and contribute to the development of Gujarat and the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.