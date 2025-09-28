From West to East: Top Courses Making Central & West Asia the New Student Hub

The global education map is being redrawn. While 1.8 million Indian students pursued higher education abroad in 2024, an increasing number are looking beyond North America and Europe. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran are gaining popularity, offering a unique blend of quality education, affordability, and professional opportunities.

Top Courses Shaping the Region’s Educational Landscape

These countries are not just offering alternatives—they are carving out niches in specialized fields, attracting students from across the globe.

UAE

Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science

Renewable Energy & Engineering

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Saudi Arabia

Engineering and Technology

Business & Management

Architecture and Urban Planning

Russia

Medicine

Engineering

Arts and Humanities

Qatar

Business Administration

Healthcare and Medical Sciences

Mass Communications

Iran

Medicine

Social Sciences and Cultural Studies

Natural Sciences

Uzbekistan

Medical Education (MBBS)

Philology

Education and Teaching

As these nations continue to invest in education infrastructure and global collaborations, Central and West Asia are steadily becoming new hubs for international students seeking affordable, high-quality education with promising career prospects.