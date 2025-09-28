Study Abroad

From West to East: Top Courses Making Central & West Asia the New Student Hub

Central and West Asian countries are emerging as preferred destinations for higher education, offering quality programs at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional Western institutions.
Express Illustration
The global education map is being redrawn. While 1.8 million Indian students pursued higher education abroad in 2024, an increasing number are looking beyond North America and Europe. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran are gaining popularity, offering a unique blend of quality education, affordability, and professional opportunities.

Top Courses Shaping the Region’s Educational Landscape

These countries are not just offering alternatives—they are carving out niches in specialized fields, attracting students from across the globe.

UAE

  • Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science

  • Renewable Energy & Engineering

  • Hospitality and Tourism Management

Saudi Arabia

  • Engineering and Technology

  • Business & Management

  • Architecture and Urban Planning

Russia

  • Medicine

  • Engineering

  • Arts and Humanities

Qatar

  • Business Administration

  • Healthcare and Medical Sciences

  • Mass Communications

Iran

  • Medicine

  • Social Sciences and Cultural Studies

  • Natural Sciences

Uzbekistan

  • Medical Education (MBBS)

  • Philology

  • Education and Teaching

As these nations continue to invest in education infrastructure and global collaborations, Central and West Asia are steadily becoming new hubs for international students seeking affordable, high-quality education with promising career prospects.

