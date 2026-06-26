End of 'Duration of Status': What the proposed US student visa overhaul means for international students

Why Indian students may be affected the most

Indian students are likely to be among the most affected.

According to the Institute of International Education's Open Doors 2024 report, more than 331,000 Indian students were enrolled in US higher education institutions during the 2023-24 academic year, accounting for nearly 30% of all international students in the country. Indian nationals make up roughly half of all OPT and STEM OPT participants, the post-study work pathways that many international graduates depend on to transition into employment in the US.

The OPT complication is where the policy change becomes most concerning for career-planning students. Under the current system, a student's stay through OPT is tied to their underlying F-1 Duration of Status. Under the proposed rule, that link breaks. A student approved for OPT or STEM OPT would not automatically be authorised to remain for the full work authorisation period; they would need to file a separate extension with USCIS to align their immigration record with their employment authorisation. If the underlying status expires before the extension is processed, the work authorisation document may become meaningless.

Major higher education bodies, including the Association of American Universities, the American Council on Education, and NAFSA, have argued that fixed stay periods would create "a high degree of uncertainty" for students whose research timelines fluctuate, and would substantially increase administrative burdens on institutions. They have also warned that transitions from academic programmes to employment under OPT could be disrupted by processing backlogs.

The DHS has framed the overhaul as a security measure, arguing that the open-ended Duration of Status framework has created compliance gaps and fraud vulnerabilities. The proposal was first advanced during President Donald Trump's first term, shelved, and revived in 2025 before arriving at its current stage.