Education in Ireland to host 2025 roadshow for Indian students

Education in Ireland, the national brand promoting Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) globally, has announced its flagship roadshow in India, scheduled from October 4–12, 2025.
The initiative will connect 21 leading Irish universities and colleges with aspiring students across five major Indian cities: Chennai (October 4), Bengaluru (October 5), Kochi (October 8), Pune (October 11), and Mumbai (October 12).
#StudyEmeraldIsle campaign
The roadshow is part of the #StudyEmeraldIsle campaign, designed to provide comprehensive guidance on higher education opportunities in Ireland. The fairs will offer students and parents direct access to university representatives, academics, and Irish Visa Office officials, who will conduct sessions to streamline the visa application process.
Opportunities for students
Attendees of the roadshow will have the chance to:
- Explore a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as technology, healthcare, sustainability, arts, humanities, business, finance, and innovation.
- Learn about research opportunities, industry-linked programs, and available scholarships.
- Gain insights into Ireland’s post-study work environment, a key factor in launching global careers.
- Engage in personalised, one-on-one consultations with university representatives and visa officials for in-depth program information.
Growing popularity among Indian students
Ireland has become a top study destination for Indian students, with over 10,000 enrolled in Irish institutions in 2024, doubling over the past five years.
The country’s strong academic reputation, career-oriented programs, robust research ecosystem, and post-study work options have made it a preferred choice.
Participating institutions
The roadshow will feature 21 institutions, including:
Atlantic Technological University
Dublin Business School
Dublin City University
Dundalk Institute of Technology
Griffith College
ICD Business School
Independent College
Maynooth University
Munster Technological University
National College of Ireland
OnCampus Ireland
Technological University Dublin
South East Technological University
RCSI: University of Medicine & Health Sciences
Technological University of the Shannon
Trinity College Dublin
Trinity Business School
University College Cork
University College Dublin
University of Galway
University of Limerick
Registration details
Students can register for the roadshow at: