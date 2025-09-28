Education in Ireland to host 2025 roadshow for Indian students

Education in Ireland, the national brand promoting Irish Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) globally, has announced its flagship roadshow in India, scheduled from October 4–12, 2025.

The initiative will connect 21 leading Irish universities and colleges with aspiring students across five major Indian cities: Chennai (October 4), Bengaluru (October 5), Kochi (October 8), Pune (October 11), and Mumbai (October 12).

#StudyEmeraldIsle campaign

The roadshow is part of the #StudyEmeraldIsle campaign, designed to provide comprehensive guidance on higher education opportunities in Ireland. The fairs will offer students and parents direct access to university representatives, academics, and Irish Visa Office officials, who will conduct sessions to streamline the visa application process.

Opportunities for students

Attendees of the roadshow will have the chance to:

- Explore a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in fields such as technology, healthcare, sustainability, arts, humanities, business, finance, and innovation.

- Learn about research opportunities, industry-linked programs, and available scholarships.

- Gain insights into Ireland’s post-study work environment, a key factor in launching global careers.

- Engage in personalised, one-on-one consultations with university representatives and visa officials for in-depth program information.

Growing popularity among Indian students

Ireland has become a top study destination for Indian students, with over 10,000 enrolled in Irish institutions in 2024, doubling over the past five years.

The country’s strong academic reputation, career-oriented programs, robust research ecosystem, and post-study work options have made it a preferred choice.

Participating institutions

The roadshow will feature 21 institutions, including:

Atlantic Technological University

Dublin Business School

Dublin City University

Dundalk Institute of Technology

Griffith College

ICD Business School

Independent College

Maynooth University

Munster Technological University

National College of Ireland

OnCampus Ireland

Technological University Dublin

South East Technological University

RCSI: University of Medicine & Health Sciences

Technological University of the Shannon

Trinity College Dublin

Trinity Business School

University College Cork

University College Dublin

University of Galway

University of Limerick

Registration details