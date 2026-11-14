Canada keeps international student target at 1.5 lakh a year till 2029; what Indian applicants should know

Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Canada will continue to face a limited study permit environment in the coming years. The Canadian government keeping its target for new international student arrivals at 1.5 lakh a year for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

The target is part of Canada's 2027-2029 Immigration Levels Plan, released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). The government has set an overall target of 3.7 lakh new temporary resident arrivals every year during this period. This includes 2.2 lakh temporary workers and 1.5 lakh international students.

The student target is not a new reduction for 2027 and 2028, as the previous immigration plan had already set the same figures for these years. The latest announcement extends the target to 2029. For 2026, the target remains at 1.55 lakh.

What does this mean for Indian students?

The 1.5 lakh figure applies to international students from all countries. It is not an allocation reserved for Indian applicants. Students from India will compete within this overall target.

The number is also a target for new arrivals, not a limit on the total number of international students already studying in Canada. It should not be seen as a guarantee that every applicant who receives an admission offer will get a study permit.

For Indian students, this means planning applications carefully and checking the latest study permit requirements before making financial commitments. Applicants should verify that their chosen institution is a Designated Learning Institution (DLI), understand the funds required to support their stay and submit complete documents.

The Canadian government said the new targets are intended to provide stability in its immigration system.

"This year's targets keep immigration levels stable, providing predictability for our partners and for Canadians," IRCC said.

Students are advised to keep checking the official IRCC website for the latest rules and updates before applying.