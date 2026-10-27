Australia expands biometrics checks for Indian visa applicants: What students need to know

Indian students aspiring to pursue higher education in Australia may need to complete an additional step in the visa application process, as the Australian government has expanded its biometric collection programme to applicants in India.

Under the new rules, which took effect on October 26, applicants submitting new Australian visa applications in India may be asked to provide fingerprints and a facial image, according to a statement from the Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

"The new requirements will apply only to applications lodged on or after October 26 and will not affect visas already granted or applications lodged before that date," the Australian High Commission said in a statement.

Australia visa biometrics: What students need to do

Students will not necessarily have to submit biometrics with every application. Australia's Department of Home Affairs will notify applicants if they need to complete this requirement and explain the next steps.

"Depending on their individual circumstances, applicants may be asked to attend one of 16 Australian Biometrics Collection Centres across India, managed by VFS Global, or may be eligible to use the Australian Immi App," the high commission said.

Applicants should wait for an official notification by email before booking an appointment or attempting to use the app.

Will the new rule delay student visas?

The Australian government does not expect the expanded biometric checks to affect visa processing times, provided applicants complete the requirements promptly after receiving instructions.

The High Commission said the measure is intended to strengthen identity verification and reduce the risk of identity misuse and fraud.

“Biometrics provide a reliable way to verify a person's identity,” the statement said, adding that the system would help protect genuine applicants and strengthen the integrity of Australia's migration system.

"Extending the programme to India brings our arrangements into line with established international practice while providing eligible applicants with a convenient digital option through the Australian Immi App," the statement said.

"Biometric information is managed in accordance with Australian legislation and applicable local laws. Personal information is securely processed and transmitted through encrypted channels, with safeguards in place to ensure it is handled lawfully and securely," the high commission said.

Students should follow instructions issued by the Department of Home Affairs and use official websites when arranging biometric collection. Completing the biometric requirement does not guarantee visa approval, which remains subject to the usual assessment process.