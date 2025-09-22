The great educational shift? Why students are choosing Central and West Asia

The global education map is being redrawn. While 1.8 million Indian students pursued higher education abroad in 2024, a growing number are looking beyond the traditional lands of North America and Europe. Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran are also emerging as highly preferred destinations in the international education arena, offering a blend of quality, affordability, and opportunity.

The shift from West to East

"Countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Russia are gaining popularity due to factors such as proximity, affordability, and the presence of branch campuses of prestigious institutions," explains Abhijit Zaveri, founder and Director of Career Mosaic, which represents over 750 universities worldwide. The UAE alone hosts campuses of institutions like NYU and Sorbonne, offering globally recognised degrees at a fraction of Western costs.

This shift is more than just financial pragmatism. Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, notes that "Dubai alone hosted more than 42,000 international students at 41 private higher-ed providers" in 2024-25, transforming from a transit stop to a final destination. "Quick admissions, close proximity, and strong employer links are making it easier for students to see a direct path from classroom to first job."

The growth is remarkable as highlighted by both the experts. Kazakhstan witnessed a 211.9% increase in Indian student enrollment, jumping from 3,855 in 2022 to 12,020 by early 2025, making Indians one of the largest international student cohorts in the country. Russia attracted over 31,000 Indian students last year, primarily in medicine, while Turkey is drawing attention for affordable English-taught master's programs.

Beyond cost

While affordability opens doors, other factors seal decisions. "Cost is only the starting point," Saurabh emphasises. "Families increasingly ask about safety on the ground, especially for women. Language is another decisive factor; Community also plays a role."

For students like Faizan Aisha, pursuing MBBS at Kerman University of Medical Sciences in Iran, cultural connection matters as much as cost. "As Kashmiris, our roots are deeply influenced by Iran, its language, culture, literature, and intellectual traditions. This cultural affinity makes Iran a dream destination for many of us."

However, apart from the cultural and social factors, Iran's medical education system impressed Faizan's family with its rigour: "After completing the basic 2.5 years, students must clear the Basic Science exam to progress to the physiopath stage. This exam, as far as I know, is unique to Iran and not conducted anywhere else in the world." The multiple filtration levels convinced them of the system's commitment to producing competent doctors.

Shreshth Sharma, currently headed to Russia for his MA in International Relations through the Russian Government Quota, the appeal lies in academic perspective. "The exciting bit about studying IR in Russia is simply how different the country's history and its strategic culture have been from the West," he explains. "Rather than just looking at the country from outside, getting to study there myself seems much more exciting."

What brochures don't tell

There is no doubt that the transnational education model is reshaping opportunities. Branch campuses are evolving beyond mere extensions, developing their own research ecosystems while maintaining degree parity with parent institutions. However, verification remains crucial. "Confirm that accreditation and degree parity are guaranteed," Saurabh advises. "Look at the faculty mix: are core professors permanently based on campus or just visiting?"

Living costs vary significantly across the region. In Dubai, shared housing starts at AED 1,500 monthly, while private apartments range from AED 2,500 to AED 5,000. Security deposits, agency fees, and utility connections add to initial expenses, making early planning essential.

Iran presents different challenges. Faizan manages with a monthly budget of around 20,000 INR, but sanctions complicate daily life. "You often need reliable VPNs to stay connected... Travel can also be complicated since most international booking sites don't accept cards issued in Iran." Despite these hurdles, he's impressed by Iranian warmth: "When saying goodbye, they use phrases like KHASTT NA BAASHI, meaning, “Never Be Tired”.' Small gestures like these reflect their respect and kindness."

Career pathways

Post-study opportunities vary dramatically. The UAE leads with its ‘Golden Visa program’ and 120-day Jobseeker visa, for graduates. "Dubai clearly leads because its policies are designed to retain talent rather than lose it," Saurabh observes. Turkey offers work permits for graduates and doctoral students with planning, while Qatar requires employer sponsorship to switch into a work residence.

The growing economic ties between India and Central Asian countries are creating new employment opportunities. "Graduates from these countries can benefit from growing economic ties between India and these regions," notes Zaveri.

Navigating challenges

Geopolitical concerns remain valid. Sanctions and visa restrictions related fears can be difficult for families, but students willing to navigate these challenges often find unique academic programs and cultural experiences unavailable elsewhere.

The key lies in thorough preparation. Saurabh's checklist is clear: "Recognition, language requirements, and employer access." His biggest red flag? "Vague promises. If accreditation, internships, or licensing details are 'to be confirmed' or not in writing, walk away."

Making the right choice

This trend reflects broader changes in global education. As Zaveri notes, "An increasing number of Indian students are opting for non-traditional study destinations. This trend highlights a growing demand for affordable yet high-quality education options that provide strong career prospects."

For families considering these destinations, experts unanimously emphasise starting with clear goals. "Always start with the end goal," Saurabh advises. "Ask yourself: will this country let me legally study, intern, and then work in the sector I want, using the language I know?"

The decision framework should weigh program recognition, cultural compatibility, post-study opportunities, and overall costs. As traditional Western destinations become increasingly expensive and competitive, Central and West Asia offer compelling alternatives for quality education with strong returns on investment.