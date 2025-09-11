UK’s first "super-university" to form through University of Kent and Greenwich merger

The University of Kent and the University of Greenwich are set to merge, creating the UK’s first “super-university” under the proposed name London and South East University Group. Effective from the academic year starting in autumn 2026, will unite nearly 50,000 students under a single vice-chancellor, marking the largest university merger in UK history, reported BBC.



Operational structure and campuses

The new institution will operate across existing campuses, including shared facilities in Medway, where students already utilise joint resources like the library.

Additional campuses include Kent’s Canterbury site, approximately 30 miles from Medway, and Greenwich’s locations on the River Thames and in Avery Hill, south-east London, roughly 28 and 24 miles from Medway, respectively.

The universities assert that the merger will provide a robust financial foundation to address ongoing economic challenges in the higher education sector.



Economic context and regulatory support

England’s higher education regulator, the Office for Students (OfS), has endorsed the merger, noting that 40% of English universities are currently facing financial deficits.

The OfS suggested that other institutions may consider similar collaborations to navigate economic pressures. The Department for Education (DfE) also welcomed the initiative, praising it as an innovative approach to addressing financial challenges. The OfS will oversee the merger to ensure minimal disruption to students’ studies.



Student and academic continuity

The universities have assured that students will experience no immediate changes, with applications continuing as normal and degrees awarded under the Kent or Greenwich names.

However, tuition fees have risen to £9,535 this academic year, though their real value has diminished due to inflation since the last major fee increase 13 years ago.

A 16% drop in international student applications, exacerbated by 2024 visa restrictions preventing students from bringing family members, has further strained university finances.

The merger follows a trend of increasing consolidations in UK higher education, exemplified by last year’s creation of City St George’s from parts of the University of London. As financial pressures mount, other universities are likely to monitor this merger closely for strategies to stabilise their finances.

Government plans for future university funding, including a proposed 6% tax on international student income, are expected to be announced later this autumn.