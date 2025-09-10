What are students in Asian countries choosing to pursue? Here's a list

As Indian students increasingly explore educational opportunities abroad, Asian countries have emerged as popular destinations due to their affordable, high-quality programmes and cultural proximity.



From medicine and engineering to business and creative arts, countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam offer diverse academic options tailored to global career demands.

This article highlights the most sought-after programmes attracting Indian students to these nations.



China



Medicine (MBBS and clinical programmes)

Engineering (electrical, mechanical, civil, computer)

Business administration (MBA and management)

Dentistry and pharmacy

Nursing and allied health sciences

Traditional Chinese medicine and herbal studies

Hospitality, tourism, and hotel management



South Korea



Computer science and information technology

Engineering and robotics

Digital marketing and communications

Renewable energy and environmental engineering

Healthcare and nursing

Business management and entrepreneurship

Arts, media, and creative industries



Japan



Engineering and applied sciences

Business administration and management

Information technology and computer science

Japanese language and cultural studies

Economics and social sciences

Medicine and clinical programmes

Specialised vocational and research fields



Singapore



Information technology and data science

Business, management, and finance (including MBAs)

Master of IT in Business and professional IT courses

Healthcare, physiotherapy, and allied health

MBBS and clinical medicine

Fine arts, design, and creative studies

Hospitality, tourism, and service management



Malaysia



Business and management

Engineering and technology

Information technology and computer science

Medicine, nursing, and health sciences

Tourism, hospitality, and hotel management

Arts, humanities, and social sciences

Environmental and sustainability studies



Vietnam



Computer science and information technology

Business administration and management

Engineering (civil, mechanical, electrical)

International relations and global studies

Hospitality, tourism, and hotel management

Medicine and healthcare sciences

Environmental science and sustainability



Asian countries offer Indian students a diverse range of academic programmes, blending cutting-edge disciplines like technology and engineering with specialised fields like medicine, cultural studies, and sustainability. With world-class institutions, cost-effective education, and growing global recognition, these destinations are shaping the future of Indian students.