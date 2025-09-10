What are students in Asian countries choosing to pursue? Here's a list

As Indian students increasingly explore educational opportunities abroad, Asian countries have emerged as popular destinations due to their affordable, high-quality programmes and cultural proximity.
From medicine and engineering to business and creative arts, countries like China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam offer diverse academic options tailored to global career demands.
This article highlights the most sought-after programmes attracting Indian students to these nations.
China
Medicine (MBBS and clinical programmes)
Engineering (electrical, mechanical, civil, computer)
Business administration (MBA and management)
Dentistry and pharmacy
Nursing and allied health sciences
Traditional Chinese medicine and herbal studies
Hospitality, tourism, and hotel management
South Korea
Computer science and information technology
Engineering and robotics
Digital marketing and communications
Renewable energy and environmental engineering
Healthcare and nursing
Business management and entrepreneurship
Arts, media, and creative industries
Japan
Engineering and applied sciences
Business administration and management
Information technology and computer science
Japanese language and cultural studies
Economics and social sciences
Medicine and clinical programmes
Specialised vocational and research fields
Singapore
Information technology and data science
Business, management, and finance (including MBAs)
Master of IT in Business and professional IT courses
Healthcare, physiotherapy, and allied health
MBBS and clinical medicine
Fine arts, design, and creative studies
Hospitality, tourism, and service management
Malaysia
Business and management
Engineering and technology
Information technology and computer science
Medicine, nursing, and health sciences
Tourism, hospitality, and hotel management
Arts, humanities, and social sciences
Environmental and sustainability studies
Vietnam
Computer science and information technology
Business administration and management
Engineering (civil, mechanical, electrical)
International relations and global studies
Hospitality, tourism, and hotel management
Medicine and healthcare sciences
Environmental science and sustainability
Asian countries offer Indian students a diverse range of academic programmes, blending cutting-edge disciplines like technology and engineering with specialised fields like medicine, cultural studies, and sustainability. With world-class institutions, cost-effective education, and growing global recognition, these destinations are shaping the future of Indian students.