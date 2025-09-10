Study in Asia: Key scholarships for Indian students in East & Southeast Asia

For Indian students aspiring to study abroad, East and Southeast Asia offer a wealth of scholarship opportunities that make world-class education accessible. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia provide fully or partially funded programmes, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel costs.

These scholarships support a range of academic levels, from undergraduate to PhD, empowering students to pursue their dreams in diverse fields. Below is a curated list of prominent scholarships available in these regions.



China



China Scholarship Council (CSC): National award covering tuition, accommodation, and insurance at 243 universities.

Jiangsu Government Scholarship: Full coverage for tuition, registration, lab fees, accommodation, and textbooks.

Schwarzman Scholars (Tsinghua): Fully funded Master’s in Global Affairs, including tuition, travel, and stipend.



Japan



MEXT Scholarship: Covers tuition, monthly stipend, and travel for undergraduate, research, and Young Leaders’ Program (YLP) students.

JASSO Scholarships: Supports tuition and living costs for exchange and private university students.

On-Campus Scholarships: University-specific tuition waivers and merit-based grants for international students.



South Korea



Global Korea Scholarship (GKS): Fully funded, covering airfare, tuition, housing, and a monthly stipend.

Yonsei University Scholarships: Merit-based tuition and living-cost support for international undergraduates.

UNIST Scholarship: Full tuition, stipend, housing, and airfare for selected students.



Singapore



Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA): Fully funded PhD programme in science and engineering.

NUS Global Merit Scholarship: Covers tuition and provides a living allowance for top-performing applicants.

NTU Nanyang Scholarship: Full tuition and stipend for selected undergraduate and postgraduate students.



Malaysia



Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS): Tuition and stipend support for outstanding postgraduate students.

Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP): Covers tuition, stipend, and airfare for candidates from developing countries.

Malaysian Postgraduate Scholarships: Merit-based tuition and stipend awards at public universities.



The scholarships offered across East and Southeast Asia provide Indian students with unparalleled opportunities to access high-quality education without financial burdens. From China’s CSC to Singapore’s SINGA, these programmes support diverse academic pursuits.