Study in Asia: Key scholarships for Indian students in East & Southeast Asia

For Indian students aspiring to study abroad, East and Southeast Asia offer a wealth of scholarship opportunities that make world-class education accessible. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia provide fully or partially funded programmes, covering tuition, living expenses, and travel costs. 

These scholarships support a range of academic levels, from undergraduate to PhD, empowering students to pursue their dreams in diverse fields. Below is a curated list of prominent scholarships available in these regions.

China

China Scholarship Council (CSC): National award covering tuition, accommodation, and insurance at 243 universities.
Jiangsu Government Scholarship: Full coverage for tuition, registration, lab fees, accommodation, and textbooks.
Schwarzman Scholars (Tsinghua): Fully funded Master’s in Global Affairs, including tuition, travel, and stipend.

Japan

MEXT Scholarship: Covers tuition, monthly stipend, and travel for undergraduate, research, and Young Leaders’ Program (YLP) students.
JASSO Scholarships: Supports tuition and living costs for exchange and private university students.
On-Campus Scholarships: University-specific tuition waivers and merit-based grants for international students.

South Korea

Global Korea Scholarship (GKS): Fully funded, covering airfare, tuition, housing, and a monthly stipend.
Yonsei University Scholarships: Merit-based tuition and living-cost support for international undergraduates.
UNIST Scholarship: Full tuition, stipend, housing, and airfare for selected students.

Singapore

Singapore International Graduate Award (SINGA): Fully funded PhD programme in science and engineering.
NUS Global Merit Scholarship: Covers tuition and provides a living allowance for top-performing applicants.
NTU Nanyang Scholarship: Full tuition and stipend for selected undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Malaysia

Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS): Tuition and stipend support for outstanding postgraduate students.
Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP): Covers tuition, stipend, and airfare for candidates from developing countries.
Malaysian Postgraduate Scholarships: Merit-based tuition and stipend awards at public universities.

The scholarships offered across East and Southeast Asia provide Indian students with unparalleled opportunities to access high-quality education without financial burdens. From China’s CSC to Singapore’s SINGA, these programmes support diverse academic pursuits. 

