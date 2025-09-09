Look East; Act East; Study East: A guide to studying in East Asia

The traditional westward migration of Indian students seeking quality higher education is witnessing a quiet but significant shift. From Singapore's fascinating and growing campuses to South Korea's tech-driven universities, East and Southeast Asia are emerging as attractive alternatives to the US and UK, offering a much needed combination of academic excellence, affordability, and cultural familiarity that's hard to ignore.

The shift is already visible in enrollment figures. Singapore hosts nearly 17,000 Indian students, South Korea around 3,500, Japan over 1,000, and Malaysia close to 4,000, according to Praneet Singh, AVP at upGrad Study Abroad. These numbers represent more than just a diversification of destinations, they signal a fundamental change in how Indian families view global education.

"The pivot towards Asia is not temporary," Praneet emphasises. "Leading global universities are setting up joint or satellite campuses across China, Singapore, and Malaysia, signalling long-term confidence in the region."

Beyond economics

While cost considerations play a role with Praneet noting that nearly 40% of post-graduate seeking learners plan for overseas education in the Rs 15-20 lakh range the appeal runs deeper than mere affordability. Asian universities are distinguishing themselves through innovative approaches that Western institutions are scrambling to match.

Dinesh Gajendran Catalyst & Executive Director, Audacious Dreams Foundation points to deliberate, state-driven reforms: " If you look at the last decade, East and Southeast Asia have treated higher education almost like nation-building..Countries like South Korea's 'Brain Korea 21' initiative and China's 'Double First-Class University Plan' have injected billions to create world-class research universities." The result? Asian institutions are no longer playing last resorts but they're setting benchmarks in fields like AI, biotech, and semiconductors.

The difference is particularly evident in their industry-academia integration. Universities like Seoul National University work directly with names like Samsung and Hyundai, while Singapore's MIT Alliance for Research and Technology represents a new model of international collaboration that produces immediately applicable research.

The student experience

For Pranav Karthikeyan, a second-year student double majoring in Economics, Public Policy and Global Affairs at NTU Singapore, the appeal lies in the system's holistic design. "The classroom is not only theory; it pairs readings with live cases, policy labs, internships, and industry panels, so you learn and apply in the same week," he explains.

The proximity factor cannot be understated. Singapore is four to five hours from most Indian metros, a different proposition from a 20-hour journey to the Atlantic. Families find comfort in this accessibility, while students appreciate the cultural familiarity without sacrificing academic rigor.

Arijita Sinha, who attended the Yeosu Academy in South Korea, was struck by the seamless integration of tradition with modernity. "The way they have managed to preserve cultural heritage while embracing modern life is remarkable," she notes, citing examples like Gyeongbokgung Royal Palace's innovative approach to cultural engagement.

Research opportunities and career pathways

For students in specialised fields, Asian universities offer unique advantages. Sugandha Tandon, currently pursuing her PhD in Visual Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University with a focus on contemporary India-China art networks, visited Mandarin training at MTC, National Taiwan Normal University, Taipei, and other places like Hong Kong. She found significantly more funded research opportunities in East Asia compared to other regions. Her journey from studying Chinese propaganda art to exploring inter-Asian cultural dialogues illustrates the depth of humanities opportunities often overshadowed by the Study in Asia’s STEM narrative.

The employment prospects are equally promising. Singapore, ranked first by Gajendran for employability outcomes, offers a post-study work pass with high conversion rates to employment passes. South Korea's Point-Based System favors graduates from Korean universities, especially in STEM fields, while Japan's demographic challenges have created a welcoming environment for skilled international talent.

The affordability criteria

Financial calculations increasingly favor Asia. Praneet reveals that "nearly 40% of post-graduate seeking learners plan for an overseas education in the Rs 15-20 lakh range." Leading Asian institutions deliver world-class quality at significantly lower overall costs compared to Western counterparts.

"Affordability is now a primary factor for Indian families," Praneet emphasises. "Leading Asian institutions such as NUS, NTU, University of Tokyo, and KAIST deliver world-class quality at a significantly lower overall cost compared to the West."

But students warn against simplistic cost comparisons. Karthikeyan offers practical advice: "Finances are expensive, yes. But when it comes to essentials like food, you're really only paying about a hundred rupees more than back home. The real trap is mental maths: if you start converting every coffee or cab ride into INR on the spot, you'll give yourself a daily headache."

Gajendran provides a structured breakdown: at Rs 8-12 lakh annually, Taiwan offers excellent technical education; at Rs 12-18 lakh, South Korea combines high rankings with generous scholarships; above Rs 18 lakh, Singapore provides global top-tier education that still undercuts US/UK tuition significantly.

Overcoming traditional barriers

Language, once considered a significant hurdle, is no longer the barrier it was. Universities across Japan, South Korea, and China have rapidly expanded English-taught programs. As Praneet notes, "Language is no longer the barrier it once was. Universities are rapidly expanding English-taught programs, providing language support, and building international student communities."

The cultural transition proves smoother than many expect. As Gajendran observes, "Southeast Asia is itself a mosaic: Chinese, Malay, Indian, and more coexisting, often within the same campus. For Indian students, that diversity makes it feel familiar rather than foreign."

The reality check

However, experts caution against unrealistic expectations. The most prestigious institutions like NUS, NTU, or the University of Tokyo demand very high academic credentials and offer limited seats, making them extremely competitive. Gajendran identifies a common mismatch: "Students believe academic achievements alone would help them achieve global scholarships. But universities expect profile building including language proficiency, volunteering, experiential learning, and leadership skills."

Praneet suggests bridge solutions: "Many learners choose branch campuses of UK or Australian universities across Asia such as Monash in Kuala Lumpur or James Cook in Singapore which provide globally recognised education in a more accessible format."

Looking ahead

So the question is which destinations will lead the next wave?

Both experts point to Japan and Singapore as frontrunners. Japan's bilateral agreements targeting large-scale professional exchange and progressive policies like five-year employment visas position it strongly. Meanwhile, Malaysia's deliberate strategy to become an education hub, combined with South Korea's tech-driven growth, makes them suitable contenders.

Vietnam is also an emerging destination. "Poised for explosive growth," according to Gajendran, "the government is heavily investing in universities, and the economy is booming with massive FDI in manufacturing and tech."

The big picture

This eastward shift represents more than changing study preferences, it reflects Asia's emergence as a knowledge economy powerhouse. For Indian students, the region offers something the West increasingly struggles to provide: a combination of academic excellence, reasonable costs, cultural comfort, and clear pathways to meaningful careers.

As Tandon reflects on her research journey, Indian students in specialised fields can act as "crucial interlocutors, building bridges of understanding where political dialogues often falter." They translate context, nuance, and meaning between cultures, contributing to a more interconnected Asian academic ecosystem.

The message for students is clear: Asia isn't just an alternative to Western education, it's becoming a destination of first choice for those seeking to position themselves at the center of the global economy's next chapter. The question isn't whether this trend will continue, but how quickly Indian students will recognise the strategic advantage of looking East.