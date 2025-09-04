Global study trends; Indian students shift destinations amid stricter visa rules

Indian students are increasingly choosing countries like Germany and the UAE over traditional destinations such as the US, Canada, and the UK, prioritising programmes that offer immediate career outcomes, according to the Transnational Education (TNE) Report 2024-25 by upGrad.

Applications to US universities fell 13 per cent year-on-year, while interest in Germany jumped from 13.2 per cent in 2022 to 32.6 per cent in 2024-25. The UAE now hosts 42 per cent of Indian students, whereas Canada’s share dropped from 17.85 per cent to 9.3 per cent.

The report highlights that 45.7 per cent of students select programmes for quick career gains, with self-funding via loans (33 per cent) or scholarships (28 per cent) being common. Master’s degrees dominate, particularly in management and STEM.

Visa challenges and policy shifts

Canada has tightened its student visa process, rejecting a record 62 per cent of applications in 2025, with Indian applicants reportedly among the hardest hit. Stricter financial proof, documentation requirements, and post-graduation work permit conditions are reshaping opportunities.

Meanwhile, the UK has warned international students whose visas expire to leave immediately or face deportation. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasised that overstaying and unmerited asylum claims will not be tolerated, signalling a zero-tolerance approach toward violations.

Praneet Singh, Associate Vice President, upGrad Study Abroad, said, “Indian students today are far more intentional about their education choices, driven by geopolitical awareness, cost consciousness, and the realities of stricter visa regimes.”

The trends reflect a pragmatic, career-focused approach, with students from Tier 2 cities increasingly seeking structured, globally aligned learning pathways.