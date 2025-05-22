Want to study at the University of Rochester's Simon Business School? This scholarship can help

The University of Rochester’s Simon Business School is opening doors for aspiring business leaders through its prestigious scholarship programme.
As per their recent announcement, Simon Business School offers full-tuition scholarships for Master of Business Administration (MBA), and other business-related master’s programmes, making it a favourable destination for students.
According to the university’s website, scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence, leadership potential, and professional achievements, with additional considerations for diversity and inclusion.
This programme offers a golden chance to pursue business education with several scholarship opportunities such as:
- Fielding Leadership Fellowships: Stipends provided worth $10,000 per year for partial living expenses, as well as priority access to receptions, speaker series, and premier networking opportunities.
Forté Fellowships: Partnering with The Forté Foundation, a consortium of major corporations and business schools, it supports women in business.
And, more than full-time, 20 other scholarships such as the Bell Scholarship, Chesonis Scholarship, David Reh Scholarship, Goldman Sachs Scholars Fund, and others!
Prospective applicants can also visit simon.rochester.edu for more such details.
With a legacy of empowering future leaders, Simon Business School’s scholarships are a transformative opportunity for students to achieve global success in the business world.