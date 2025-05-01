Why should Indian students choose South Australia?

South Australia’s ambitious economic growth agenda will continue to present the opportunity for Indian international students to study, work and contribute to the South Australian workforce. South Australia’s economy is outperforming other Australian jurisdictions, providing a wealth of opportunities now and into the future.

Innovation is a core focus in South Australia, with the state looking to make a global impact through collaboration between government, research, industry and business.

South Australia’s evolving economy and focus on innovation have created a strong demand for skilled professionals across various sectors, shaping the most sought-after courses among international students. The state’s universities offer programs aligned with industry needs, ensuring graduates are well-prepared for the job market, locally and globally.

Because of the quality education, friendly environment, and career opportunities, South Australia has become a popular destination for Indian students. The universities in the state emphasise industry engagement to provide practical learning through internships, mentorships, and research collaborations, so students can graduate with relevant work experience.

Besides offering an exceptional education experience, South Australia has an affordable and safe yet vibrant lifestyle, close to nature, and with a strong sense of community, making it easier for overseas students to feel at home.

Between the education providers and StudyAdelaide’s programmes, South Australia also offers impressive student support services, covering health and wellbeing, job-readiness schemes, career guidance, and networking.

StudyAdelaide’s Employment Connect initiative, recently launched on our website, is the most extensive range of online and face-to-face employment resources of any Australian destination, helping students secure meaningful work during and after their studies. Through our award-winning Job Shop, even before a student enters South Australia, they can apply for a part-time or casual job, ensuring they have access to work opportunities from day one.

In just the last two years, over 400 Indian students have participated in our employment-related initiatives.

These support programmes assist students in making an easier transition to academic life, providing them with all the resources needed to excel in their studies and career.

(Jane Johnston is the CE for StudyAdelaide. Views expressed are her own.)