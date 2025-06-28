IIT Madras Zanzibar's new course in Chemical Process Engineering: Eligibility, important dates

The Zanzibar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Chemical Process Engineering for the academic year 2025-26. The four-year full-time undergraduate degree programme is open to candidates of all nationalities, including Indians, said an IIT statement.
The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum blending core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work, industry-aligned projects, and electives that encourage interdisciplinary learning.
The last date for applying for the course is July 6. Those interested could apply through: admissions.iitmz.ac.in/bscpe.
Class 12 or equivalent
Form VI
General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level
International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma
Cambridge Advanced Subsidiary Level (AS Level) & Advanced Level (A Level) Level
Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects
Applications will close on July 6, 2025
Screening Tests will be conducted on July 13, 2025 at Chennai, Zanzibar, and other locations
Online Interviews will be held between July 25 and 31, 2025
The classes will commence on October 6, 2025
- IIT Madras degree, with curriculum and pedagogy from IIT Madras
- Strong core in chemical process engineering with concentrations in data science, energy, and sustainability
- Capstone project in coordination with local industry