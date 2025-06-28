IIT Madras Zanzibar's new course in Chemical Process Engineering: Eligibility, important dates

The other courses offered by IIT Madras Zanzibar campus are a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Data Science and AI and a two-year Master of Technology degree in Data Science and AI and another MTech in Ocean Structures
The Zanzibar campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has launched a new Bachelor of Science (BS) programme in Chemical Process Engineering for the academic year 2025-26. The four-year full-time undergraduate degree programme is open to candidates of all nationalities, including Indians, said an IIT statement.

1. What is the programme about?

The programme offers a comprehensive curriculum blending core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work, industry-aligned projects, and electives that encourage interdisciplinary learning.

The last date for applying for the course is July 6. Those interested could apply through: admissions.iitmz.ac.in/bscpe.

2. The eligibility criteria to apply include 

  • Class 12 or equivalent

  • Form VI

  • General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level

  • International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma

  • Cambridge Advanced Subsidiary Level (AS Level) & Advanced Level (A Level) Level

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory subjects

3. Important dates

  • Applications will close on July 6, 2025

  • Screening Tests will be conducted on July 13, 2025 at Chennai, Zanzibar, and other locations 

  • Online Interviews will be held between July 25 and 31, 2025

  • The classes will commence on October 6, 2025

4. What makes the course unique?

- IIT Madras degree, with curriculum and pedagogy from IIT Madras

- Strong core in chemical process engineering with concentrations in data science, energy, and sustainability

- Capstone project in coordination with local industry

IIT Madras
Zanzibar
Chemical Process Engineering

