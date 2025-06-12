All you need to know about University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarship

If you are planning to study in Australia on scholarship, you are at the right spot. Know all about the University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarship — reward, eligibility, selection criteria, application process and deadline here!

The University of Melbourne Graduate Research Scholarship is accorded to over 300 international students in a year and can be availed by students at graduate, postgraduate, doctoral and even the postdoctoral level.

The Graduate Research Scholarships typically include the Melbourne Research Scholarship (MRS) and the Melbourne Research Scholarship and Research Training Program (RTP).

Once selected, the candidate will be awarded either the MRS, funded by the University of Melbourne or RTP, funded by the government of Australia.

Reward

The scholarship includes a handsome stipend and a fee offset based on the academic merit. It covers the full tuition fees of the selected candidates and offers a benefit amount of up to $135,000.

The candidates undertaking Master’s by Research degree are eligible for a full fee offset for up to 2 years while those pursuing a doctoral degree are eligible for a free offset up to 4 years.

The selected candidates are entitled to a living allowance of $38,000 per year pro rata — meaning, annual salary or benefit is adjusted proportionally based on the time worked — for up to 2 years and up to 3.5 years for those pursuing a doctoral degree. This allowance also includes maternity leave, paid sick and parenting leave.

For students relocating from outside Australia, a relocation grant of $3000 is offered. For students who are on student visas in Australia, a single membership — Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC), is also provided. Interested candidates are advised to refer to the official website on terms and conditions of the scholarship here.

Eligibility and selection criteria

This scholarship, offered for graduate research, is open for Australian nationals as well as international students. However, to be eligible for the scholarship, the interested candidates must have applied for and must either meet the requirements for a graduate research degree at the University of Melbourne or must be a student currently enrolled in a graduate research degree at the University of Melbourne.

Eligible applicants are evaluated and ranked based on the academic performance of their most recently completed degree and their potential for research in their chosen field.

Additional considerations may include prior completion of a degree at the same level as the intended research course, relevant work experience, peer-reviewed publications, medical specialist qualifications, or original music compositions.

Application process and deadline

If you’re a new applicant for a graduate research course and submit your course application by the relevant deadline, you’ll automatically be considered for a Graduate Research Scholarship and a notification will be added to your application record within ten business days.

However, If you have deferred your offer to reapply for a scholarship, you will need to complete the online scholarship application form by 31 October 2025 and you will receive a confirmation within ten business days. Current students seeking the scholarship must also submit the online form by 31 October. A confirmation will be provided within ten business days.

Interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the University of Melbourne for more information and updates regarding the scholarship.