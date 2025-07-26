Germany launches Freelance Visa: What is it and how can Indians apply?

In welcome news for Indian professionals and creatives, Germany has introduced a Freelance Visa, officially called the Freiberufler Visa.

Thanks to this new visa, non-European Union (EU) citizens can live and work independently in the country for up to one year or even longer, as per a report by Firstpost.

What is the German Freelance Visa?

This visa allows individuals to work independently without being tied to a specific employer.

Applicants must demonstrate both professional competence and financial self-sufficiency. Unlike a tourist visa (which prohibits work) or a traditional work visa (which requires employer sponsorship), the Freelance Visa offers flexibility and autonomy.

It’s specifically designed for liberal professionals, including:

Artists, musicians, and teachers





Journalists and photojournalists





Engineers, architects, and IT consultants





Lawyers, interpreters, tax advisers, and notaries





Doctors, dentists, and therapists





Business consultants and economists





The full list, recognised under Section 18 of Germany’s Income Tax Act, is detailed by the German Missions in India.

Eligibility and required documents:

To be eligible, you must prove that your services are in demand in Germany and that you can support yourself financially. Here’s what you’ll need:

A valid passport (issued within the last 10 years)





Proof of freelance work and educational qualifications





Financial proof showing a monthly income of at least €1,280 (approximately Rs 1.27 lakh)





A freelance business plan and CV





Letters of intent or contracts from German/European clients





Valid health insurance





Accommodation proof in Germany





For applicants above 45: evidence of retirement planning





Payment of a €75 visa fee (approximately Rs 7,500)





How can Indians apply?

Indians must apply for a National D Visa before arriving in Germany. Here’s a quick guide:

Fill out the National D Visa application form.





Book an appointment at the nearest German consulate (such as the German Embassy or Missions in India).





Submit the application in person, along with biometric data.





If approved, you’ll receive a visa valid for 3-6 months.





After arriving in Germany, register your address and apply for a long-term freelance residence permit at the local Foreigners’ Office.





Two types of self-employed visas

Freelancer (Freiberufler) – For professionals offering services independently.