Germany launches Freelance Visa: What is it and how can Indians apply?

In welcome news for Indian professionals and creatives, Germany has introduced a Freelance Visa, officially called the Freiberufler Visa.
Thanks to this new visa, non-European Union (EU) citizens can live and work independently in the country for up to one year or even longer, as per a report by Firstpost.
This visa allows individuals to work independently without being tied to a specific employer.
Applicants must demonstrate both professional competence and financial self-sufficiency. Unlike a tourist visa (which prohibits work) or a traditional work visa (which requires employer sponsorship), the Freelance Visa offers flexibility and autonomy.
It’s specifically designed for liberal professionals, including:
Artists, musicians, and teachers
Journalists and photojournalists
Engineers, architects, and IT consultants
Lawyers, interpreters, tax advisers, and notaries
Doctors, dentists, and therapists
Business consultants and economists
The full list, recognised under Section 18 of Germany’s Income Tax Act, is detailed by the German Missions in India.
To be eligible, you must prove that your services are in demand in Germany and that you can support yourself financially. Here’s what you’ll need:
A valid passport (issued within the last 10 years)
Proof of freelance work and educational qualifications
Financial proof showing a monthly income of at least €1,280 (approximately Rs 1.27 lakh)
A freelance business plan and CV
Letters of intent or contracts from German/European clients
Valid health insurance
Accommodation proof in Germany
For applicants above 45: evidence of retirement planning
Payment of a €75 visa fee (approximately Rs 7,500)
Indians must apply for a National D Visa before arriving in Germany. Here’s a quick guide:
Fill out the National D Visa application form.
Book an appointment at the nearest German consulate (such as the German Embassy or Missions in India).
Submit the application in person, along with biometric data.
If approved, you’ll receive a visa valid for 3-6 months.
After arriving in Germany, register your address and apply for a long-term freelance residence permit at the local Foreigners’ Office.
Freelancer (Freiberufler) – For professionals offering services independently.
Self-employed (Selbständiger) – For those running a business or holding a trade licence.
The Freiberufler Visa does not allow you to take up a job with a German company. If you wish to work for an employer, you must apply for a separate work visa, added Firstpost.