Georgia for MBBS? Here’s why Indian students say YES!

Georgia has witnessed a significant surge in the number of Indian students enrolling in medical programmes, with figures rising from around 8,000 in 2021 to an estimated 12,000-16,000 by 2024. The appeal of medical education in Georgia grew significantly during the pandemic, as travel limitations and financial constraints prompted students to explore alternatives to the traditional top four international destinations.

With intense competition, limited government medical seats, and rising costs within India, a growing number of Indian medical aspirants are turning to emerging global options for pursuing MBBS and equivalent degrees. Georgia stands out as a popular choice, thanks to its relatively affordable tuition, English-medium instruction, and simplified visa procedures.

For those unable to secure a medical seat in India or seeking a more economical route to an international medical career, Georgia is rapidly emerging as a compelling alternative. In this context, here's an in-depth overview of what Georgia has to offer Indian students pursuing medical education abroad.

Here’s what Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, said about pursuing medical education in Georgia, speaking to The Indian Express.

What is the visa policy like for Indian students?

Georgia offers a relatively student-friendly visa policy, making it an increasingly attractive destination for Indian medical aspirants.

The visa process is simple and efficient. Students generally apply for a D3 category visa after receiving their admission offer from a Georgian university. Compared to more complex visa systems in other countries, approvals in Georgia are typically faster and more streamlined.

Initially, students are granted a one-year student visa, which can be renewed annually throughout the duration of their course. This flexibility adds to the appeal for Indian students seeking a hassle-free relocation.

Notably, there is no entrance exam or equivalent of the NEET requirement for admission to Georgian medical universities. However, Indian students must qualify for NEET in order to be eligible to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) later, which is necessary for practising medicine in India.

Popular medical courses/specialisations to look for in Georgia

The main attraction for Indian students pursuing medical education in Georgia is the six-year MD programme, which is equivalent to the MBBS and is conducted entirely in English. A key emerging trend is the increasing institutional emphasis on clinical exposure, particularly in the final two years of the course.

Students are now opting for universities that offer integrated hospital training and early patient interaction, recognising the value of practical experience in real-world settings.

There is also growing interest in specialised fields such as radiology, surgery, and internal medicine, especially in programmes where the curriculum is designed to align with outcomes required for exams like the USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination) or FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination).

Reflecting global shifts in medical education, some Georgian universities are beginning to incorporate simulation-based learning modules, adopting advanced teaching methods commonly seen in Western medical schools.

When should Class 12 students give a thought?

For students graduating Class 12 in 2026, the ideal timeline for pursuing medical education in Georgia would be to begin shortlisting universities and preparing necessary documents by October 2025.

Most Georgian medical universities accept applications for their autumn intake, which typically begins around September each year. Submitting applications between January and April 2026 provides ample time to complete the admissions process, obtain a student visa, and make travel arrangements – all without risking a gap year.

Since Georgian universities do not require a separate entrance exam, the focus during this period should be on organising documentation and ensuring the student has qualified NEET, which is essential for appearing in the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) later and for practicing medicine in India.

Early planning not only smoothens the transition after NEET results but also helps avoid last-minute delays and complications.

Surging Indian student enrollments in Georgia

Georgia has experienced a surge in Indian student enrollments for medical education, rising from approximately 8,000 in 2021 to an estimated 12,000-16,000 by 2024. The country’s appeal grew significantly during the pandemic, as travel restrictions and financial constraints prompted students to explore alternatives to the traditional “big four” destinations for medical studies.

At Leverage Edu, there has been a consistent rise in student inquiries about Georgia’s medical programmes – signaling a broader shift in mindset. Increasingly, Indian aspirants are prioritising practical, cost-effective routes to a medical career, even if that means looking beyond conventional Western education hubs.

Top institutions with high Indian student enrolments

Tbilisi State Medical University (TSMU) stands out as the top choice among Indian students. It is one of Georgia’s oldest and most reputable medical institutions, hosting a large and growing Indian student community.

Alongside TSMU, universities such as the University of Georgia (UG), Caucasus International University (CIU), European University, New Vision University, and David Tvildiani Medical University also report significant Indian enrolments.

These institutions often cater specifically to Indian students through dedicated student support cells, cultural associations, and partnerships that provide access to Indian food and familiar services. This supportive environment helps ease the transition for international students.

Moreover, many of these universities have built a strong understanding of FMGE requirements, which further influences Indian students' choices, as alignment with postgraduate licensure exams is a critical consideration.

Is medical education in Georgia financially taxing?

The answer is NO. Affordability is one of the key factors that make Georgia an attractive destination for Indian medical students. Annual tuition fees typically range between USD 4,000 and USD 8,000, depending on the university. Meanwhile, monthly living expenses in cities like Tbilisi are relatively modest, with most students managing within USD 300 to USD 500, covering accommodation, meals, and transportation.

This brings the total yearly cost, including both tuition and living, to approximately INR 5.5 to 7.7 lakh. When compared to countries like the US or Australia, where the cost of medical education can be five to six times higher, Georgia offers a strong value proposition.

This affordability is especially appealing to students who are mindful of long-term returns and aim for FMGE eligibility and a medical practice in India after postgraduation.

What about placement prospects and FMGE readiness?

Medical universities in Georgia are increasingly recognising that for Indian students, the true challenge often begins after graduation, with the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

In response, several institutions have started offering dedicated FMGE preparation modules, frequently in collaboration with Indian faculty or coaching partners. This added academic support is designed to help students bridge the gap between their international education and Indian licensing requirements.

Moreover, some universities are taking a step further by integrating components of the USMLE curriculum, providing students with the flexibility to consider medical careers in the United States as well.

The growing focus on global test-readiness reflects a broader institutional shift – one that aims to equip students not only for re-entry into the Indian system but also for a future in international healthcare environments.