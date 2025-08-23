Uttar Pradesh govt rolls out Atal Scholarship for higher education in UK. Details here

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched the Chevening UP Atal Scholarship, an international education scheme named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative will support talented students from the state in pursuing postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom (UK) with full financial backing.

Scholarship details

The scheme is open to students with exceptional academic records. It covers tuition fees, exam charges, accommodation, food, visa, and annual travel between India and the UK.

In addition, scholars will receive a monthly stipend and allowances to attend Chevening events. Officials estimate the cost of sponsoring each student at Rs 45-48 lakh.

In its first phase, five students have been selected for one-year master’s programmes in England. The scheme will run initially for three years.

Partnership with UK

According to a report by NDTV, the scholarship has been introduced in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). An agreement was signed at Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow.

Speaking at the launch, the CM said the scheme will “help prepare UP’s youth for leadership roles on the global stage.”

Half of the funding will come from the state government, while the remaining share will be provided by the FCDO. British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, called it a step towards strengthening educational ties between the UK and Uttar Pradesh.