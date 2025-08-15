“US doesn’t need low-paid H-1Bs”: Trump’s new wage-first rule for H-1B visa may leave many Indians out

The US H-1B visa programme, crucial for Indian tech professionals, is poised for a major revamp.

As per a report by Financial Express, the White House has approved a proposal from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to replace the long-standing random lottery system with a wage-based selection process.

Under the new system, H-1B visas would be issued in order of the salaries offered to applicants, starting with the highest. This change could benefit senior, highly paid professionals, but limit opportunities for recent graduates and entry-level hires, many of whom come from India on modest packages.

India’s large stake in H-1B visas

According to US government data, Indian nationals received 191,000 H-1B visas in FY 2023, and roughly 207,000 in FY 2024. They consistently account for over 70 per cent of recipients, mainly in software, IT consulting, and engineering roles.

The annual H-1B cap stands at 85,000 visas, including 20,000 reserved for individuals with advanced US degrees. For decades, allocation has been determined by a random lottery.

Mixed reactions online

The proposal has triggered debate online. One user wrote, “Americans gonna be shocked when they realize H1B visas aren’t contributing significantly to their employment woes. But it’s always easy to blame the immigrant.”

Another commented, “There’s one glaring concern. Top talent in one industry can sometimes make close to entry level salary in another. That needs to be accounted for.”

Meanwhile, a third user suggested, “For entry level jobs government should be pushing companies to train local workers, as this can be done relatively easily and quickly, and they’ll be able to advance over time. Only for senior roles where it’s not feasible to train someone local immigration should be an option.”