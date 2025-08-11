BA International Business Management with Study Abroad at Sheffield: Apply NOW!

The Sheffield University Management School, United Kingdom, has invited applications for its BA International Business Management with Study Abroad programme, commencing in September 2026, reported Hindustan Times.

Course structure and study abroad year

According to a press statement, students will first develop a strong foundation in business knowledge before spending a year abroad to prepare for the global marketplace. They will then return to Sheffield for the final year, graduating with an in-depth understanding of how businesses operate in international markets.

The programme combines rigorous academic study, practical skill-building, and a year abroad. No tuition fees are payable to the host university, and students pay a reduced fee to the University of Sheffield while remaining enrolled and receiving full support. Those opting for a placement year also pay a reduced fee.

The three-year course covers core business areas such as behaviour, international business, and economics, along with skills-based modules like accounting and decision-making. Students passing the first year with no failed modules and an average grade of 60% may study abroad in the second year at partner universities worldwide. Others transfer to the BA Business Management course and remain in Sheffield.

Eligibility and fees

Indian applicants must have completed Class 12 with 80% marks or an 8.0 GPA, an International English Language Testing System (IELTS) score of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent qualification.

The tuition fee for 2026 entry is yet to be confirmed; for reference, the 2025–26 annual overseas fee is £23,810 (Rs 2.68 million). Further details are available on the official website.